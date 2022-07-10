UCF Head Coaches Join USA National Teams

The UCF Knights have two coaches representing the United States. For Women's Soccer, Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak is with the U.S. National Womens National Team as they play for automatic berth to 2024 Paris Olympics and have already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following Thursday’s results.

Then there is UCF Softball Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone , who will be at the World Games in Alabama July 9-13 in pursuit of softball gold.

Roberts Sahaydak is no stranger to the United States Women's National Team. She earned more than 100 caps with the team, playing in three World Cups, winning in 1999, and receiving a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics on home soil.

She has also served as an ambassador for U.S. Soccer with the U.S. Department of State Sports Envoy Program since 2007. With the Knights, she has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year three times, leading the team to four NCAA Tournament bids and four AAC championships.

Ball-Malone most recently led UCF Softball to its best season in program history (49-14), which earned the Knights a conference championship and a top-25 spot in the finals national polls.

As a player, she pitched for the University of the Pacific, holding nine pitching records and being named Big West Pitcher of the Year. She followed her collegiate career by playing professionally in Italy and in California.

Last month, Ball-Malone and Team USA earned a gold medal at the Canada Cup, and she will be in Japan for the All-Star Series next month.

Good luck to Roberts Sahaydak, Ball-Malone and the U.S. National Teams this summer!

