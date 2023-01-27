Former UCF and World Cup Goalkeeper Sean Johnson Signs with Toronto FC

Former UCF goalkeeper Sean Johnson is signing with the MLS club Toronto FC, the team announced on Friday.

"Sean has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, given his club and international career," Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a press release. "Sean continues to demonstrate his elite shot-stopping ability, athleticism, and decision-making in important moments and the biggest games."

The 13-year MLS veteran is coming off his first MLS All-Star season. Johnson played the past six seasons with the New York FC, having previously played for the Atlanta Blackhawks in the USL Premier Development League and six seasons with the Chicago Fire in the MLS.

In 2021, the goalkeeper was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player as the New York City FC took home the tournament, the first title in team’s history.

Johnson was also part of the United States National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Stars and Stripes made it to the round of 16 before losing to the Netherlands as Johnson made no appearances in the tournament.

As a UCF Knight, Johnson played in 2007 and 2008, being named the team’s most valuable player in the latter. He tied for third in the school history books with 108 saves in a single season, as well as sixth in saves in a single match with 14.

He is the first Knight to ever be selected for a FIFA Men’s World Cup.

