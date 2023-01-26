UCF Softball, Jada Cody earn national rankings ahead of 2023 season

Both Softball America and ExtraInningSoftball.com have placed the Knights at the No. 16 spot in their preseason rankings, while ESPN/USA Softball slotted UCF at No. 18.

Additionally, star utility player Jada Cody has been selected as the No. 14 player in the country by D1Softball.com and No. 31 in Softball America's Preseason Top 100 list. She was also named to USA Softball's 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watchlist.

Cody is coming off a career year. She set a UCF single-season RBI record with 75, which was good for the second-most in the American Athletic Conference and fourth-most by a single player in NCAA Division I softball.

This past summer, Cody became the first UCF student-athlete in softball program history to be selected to Team USA, according to UCF Athletics. She earned a call-up to the USA Women’s National Team for the Japan All-Star Series.

In 2022, UCF made it to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time with a 49-14 overall record. The Knights also took home the AAC regular season title with a 16-2 record and claimed the conference tournament championship.

The Black and Gold will open its season at home on Feb. 9 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

