Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

ORLANDO - Below is a running list of the UCF Knights commitments that will be updated as each commitment takes place. Click the links on the name of prospects for each full film breakdown.

Commitments listed in alphabetical order.

Total Commitments: 11

Kaven Call , DE/OLB, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Active hands that disengage from the offensive lineman quickly and a speedy takeoff play after play accentuate the style of play that’s downhill all the time for Call. He is also a versatile performer that can play standing up or in a three-point stance. Should be an early contributor for the Knights.

Johnathan Cline , IOL, Cartersville (Ga.) High School

Playing just north of Atlanta, Cline is a part of one of Georgia’s prominent high school programs. Many Power 5 players have come from this program including 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The foundation of the program has helped Cline become one of the most physically imposing offensive lineman in the country. He’s a power player that can also get out in space and be involved with screens and making multiple blocks during the same play. His athleticism allowed him to play offensive tackle in high school. He could play offensive tackle for the Knights, but he might be even better suited to interior offensive line play where his aggressive style of play is fully utilized.

Jason Duclona , CB, Estero (Fla.) High School

Long and rangy cornerback that has the ability to play multiple roles in the UCF secondary. First, one cannot teach Duclona's long arms. He's able to deflect passes that other defensive backs simply cannot get to. Next, his aggressive nature with the football in the air makes him a candidate to play boundary, field, or nickel cornerback, depending on how UCF wants to run its defense moving forward. Duclona's versatile skills also make him a candidate to play safety if needed.

Troy Ford, Jr. , LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

During the day he committed to UCF, Troy Ford, Jr. with his parents. @fbscout_florida

A traditional inside linebacker from the perspective that he’s a thumper between the tackles, Ford is also a cerebral player that will use leverage to get by an offensive lineman in the hole and make a run stuff. He’s no stranger to rushing the passer off the edge either. Finally, he’s really improving in pass coverage, something that lends him to being a three-down linebacker, a rare commodity for a player with Ford’s 230-pound frame.

Braeden Marshall , CB, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

One of the top cornerbacks in Florida after recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a junior. The way Marshall tracks the football over his shoulder, it's no surprise that he had an outstanding 2021 season. He will attack the ball whether it's to the receiver he's responsible for, and Marshall will break off to another receiver if he sees the ball headed that way as well. His physical style of play aids him in defending the run, too. Projecting him to UCF, he could play nickel cornerback or on the outside as a traditional cornerback.

Tyree Patterson, WR, Eustis (Fla.) High School

Patterson is as fluid a 6-foot-2 wide receiver as one will find. Coming out of breaks convincingly, with the ability to make catches right after and then go to work with the football in his hands, is what he’s best at. Top-end speed is good. Catch radius is fantastic. Could play the boundary receiver position or to the field. Also a willing blocker and a player that enjoys the physical aspect of the game of football. Patterson's best days are ahead of him as he's just now hitting his stride as a football player.

Randy Pittman, TE, Panama City (Fla.) Mosley

A versatile tight end prospect that can play as an H-back, in the backfield as a traditional fullback, or even out side and be a flex tight end. Pittman is a matchup nightmare and one that excels in the passing game. Once he receives the football, he's also a threat to break tackles and make defenders miss with his power and athletic ability. Adding Pittman to the roster provides a unique player to the group that can help in the rushing attack and passing game.

Grant Reddick , K/P, Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Grant Reddick, Kicker, Orlando (Fla.) Boone Brian Smith

Committed on July 27, 2022, Reddick is one of the nation's best all-around kicking prospects. Here's an evaluation from Kohl's Kicking Camps :

"Reddick's most recent camp was the Southern Showcase in May of 2022. He again hit the cleanest field goals in drill work and won the field goal competition at the camp with close to 300 campers."

Reddick is rated the No. 1 kicker/punter in the country by Kohl's.

Dylan Rizk , QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Dylan Rizk after the Cardinal Gibbons spring scrimmage. @fbscout_florida

Finally filling out his frame at 205-pounds, Rizk is a passer that makes the clutch plays. When it’s third down and a completion is a must, Rizk makes really good throws. That’s the mark of a competitor. He’s capable of beating teams with short passes if that’s all that’s there. Rizk does a good job with timing the intermediate routes, and his arm makes throws down the field to challenge the deep secondary.

Andrew Rumph, DL, Palmetto (Fla.) High School

One of the more underrated defensive line prospects in Dixie, Rumph adds size along the defensive interior for the Knights. He is one of the more agile defensive tackle prospects one will find. Rumph can place his foot in the ground and turn and run like a player much smaller than his size. Just as important, Rumph possesses the ability to still be a physical presence at the point of attack, or when chasing down ball carriers. Rumph's all-around skills will allow him to line up at different techniques (3-tech, 4i, 1-tech, etc.) while playing for UCF. It also helps to have him play next to John Walker (see profile below), giving the Knights a fantastic 1-2 punch as they go into the Big 12 Conference.

John Walker , DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

John Walker was all smiles after picking UCF. Brian Smith

Balanced frame; size to play multiple positions along the defensive line to maximize his talent. Will be a threat to stuff the run on any given play with his natural power and technique. Combined with his quick hands, Walker's lateral movement increases his pass rushing ability. This particular area is what can separate Walker from other players his size. Few defensive tackles rush the passer as well as Walker.

Decommitments

Andrew Harris , LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley - Decommitted Dec. 18, 2022.

Michael Harris , WLB/Knight, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley - Decommitted Dec. 18, 2022.

Isaiah Nixon , DE/OLB, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - Decommitted on June 20, 2022.

Jayvontay Conner , TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth - Decommitted on June 21, 2022.

