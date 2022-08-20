Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

ORLANDO - Below is a running list of the UCF Knights commitments that will be updated as each commitment takes place. Click the links on the name of prospects for each full film breakdown.

Kaven Call , DE/OLB, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Active hands that disengage from the offensive lineman quickly and a speedy takeoff play after play accentuate the style of play that’s downhill all the time for Call. He is also a versatile performer that can play standing up or in a three-point stance. Should be an early contributor for the Knights.

Johnathan Cline , IOL, Cartersville (Ga.) High School

Playing just north of Atlanta, Cline is a part of one of Georgia’s prominent high school programs. Many Power 5 players have come from this program including 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The foundation of the program has helped Cline become one of the most physically imposing offensive lineman in the country. He’s a power player that can also get out in space and be involved with screens and making multiple blocks during the same play. His athleticism allowed him to play offensive tackle in high school. He could play offensive tackle for the Knights, but he might be even better suited to interior offensive line play where his aggressive style of play is fully utilized.

Troy Ford, Jr. , LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

A traditional inside linebacker from the perspective that he’s a thumper between the tackles, Ford is also a cerebral player that will use leverage to get by an offensive lineman in the hole and make a run stuff. He’s no stranger to rushing the passer off the edge either. Finally, he’s really improving in pass coverage, something that lends him to being a three-down linebacker, a rare commodity for a player with Ford’s 230-pound frame.

Andrew Harris, LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

For the way UCF wants to play downhill and attack an opposing offense, Harris represents a tremendous fit physically and mentally. He prefers to take on running backs on the other side of the line of scrimmage by way of taking any player in his path. While Harris is still learning the nuances of playing inside linebacker, his cat-quick reflexes for the position are rare and he's a natural at avoiding blockers inside the box. He's also a good edge blitzer and change where he lines up to gain a mental advantage over the competition. Look for Harris to play weak side linebacker and possibly middle linebacker during his UCF career.

Michael Harris , WLB/Knight, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Harris plays with reckless abandon while chasing running backs. His first-step explosiveness begins the pursuit, and his shoulders do the talking when he arrives at the ball carrier. Beyond his mentality, Harris is also comfortable in a dual role. playing over the slot receiver is something he has already done, and it could be his task during a game-to-game basis with UCF while playing the "Knight" linebacker position. It's a combination of playing a position that's part safety and part linebacker, as Harris will be tasked with covering shifty receivers and tight ends in space. His sheer speed, lateral quickness and determination will allow him to track the receivers, while toughness and grit will do well against tight ends.

Braeden Marshall , CB, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

One of the top cornerbacks in Florida after recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a junior. The way Marshall tracks the football over his shoulder, it's no surprise that he had an outstanding 2021 season. He will attack the ball whether it's to the receiver he's responsible for, and Marshall will break off to another receiver if he sees the ball headed that way as well. His physical style of play aids him in defending the run, too. Projecting him to UCF, he could play nickel cornerback or on the outside as a traditional cornerback.

Jamal Merriweather , OT, Brunswick (Ga.) High School

A prospect that is still growing into his body and adding good weight, Merriweather is the type of player that could end up at 310-pounds in a few years. He’s currently a very athletic looking big man that does well in space when pulling, and he’s powerful with his arms extended. Once in Orlando, he just needs to continue to build muscle and work his craft as the physical tools are there to be a multi-year starter.

Grant Reddick , K/P, Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Committed on July 27, 2022, Reddick is one of the nation's best all-around kicking prospects. Here's an evaluation from Kohl's Kicking Camps :

"Reddick's most recent camp was the Southern Showcase in May of 2022. He again hit the cleanest field goals in drill work and won the field goal competition at the camp with close to 300 campers."

Reddick is rated the No. 1 kicker/punter in the country by Kohl's.

Dylan Rizk , QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Finally filling out his frame at 205-pounds, Rizk is a passer that makes the clutch plays. When it’s third down and a completion is a must, Rizk makes really good throws. That’s the mark of a competitor. He’s capable of beating teams with short passes if that’s all that’s there. Rizk does a good job with timing the intermediate routes, and his arm makes throws down the field to challenge the deep secondary.

John Walker , DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Balanced frame; size to play multiple positions along the defensive line to maximize his talent. Will be a threat to stuff the run on any given play with his natural power and technique. Combined with his quick hands, Walker's lateral movement increases his pass rushing ability. This particular area is what can separate Walker from other players his size. Few defensive tackles rush the passer as well as Walker.

Decommitments

Isaiah Nixon , DE/OLB, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - Decommitted on June 20, 2022.

Jayvontay Conner , TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth - Decommitted on June 21, 2022.

