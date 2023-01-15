2024 UCF Football Recruiting Tracker: Knights Offer Tallahassee Linebacker

The UCF Knights have turned the page on the recruiting class of 2023 and have begun to heavily recruit the class of 2024.

This upcoming recruiting haul will be quite important for head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights as they sojourn to the Big 12 Conference. Even more talent will be needed across the board.

For this UCF recruiting class, running back, offensive line, and linebacker are three likely positions for the Knights to hit hard. The Knights did not sign a running back in the prior class, only signed two offensive lineman, and only one linebacker with Troy Ford, Jr .

Additionally, once the 2024 class has concluded, look for UCF to have once again made a concerted effort to sign as many of the top prospects from the state of Florida as possible. That's been a major priority from the classes of 2022 and 2023, and that trend will continue moving forward.

Inside The Knights will update this page often, so check back often and bookmark this page as Gus Malzahn and UCF add talent to the roster.

Jan. 15

The Knights offered a player from northern Florida, linebacker Samarian Robinson. The players in the Florida Panhandle do not always receive the attention they deserve, but Robinson will likely be an exception.

Playing for Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, one of the most historically successful programs from the state of Florida, Robinson has played against his fair share of talented opposition.

Watching Robinson’s film, he provided some old-school linebacker qualities. He powered through several ball carriers. Direct shots that drove an opposing runner backwards. It’s not surprising considering his overall frame and athleticism.

He checks the boxes for a linebacker with his measurables: height, hitting power, and speed. In particular, for a 6-foot-3 and 215-pound inside linebacker, Robinson did a good job of reaching the perimeter to make tackles during screen passes and runs to the perimeter, much like this play.

UCF linebackers coach Ernie Sims also hailed from Tallahassee during his prep days, having played for North Florida Christian. He was a player that was well known for his hitting power and ability to run sideline to sideline before going on to Florida State and the National Football League.

Thus, it’s not surprising that one of the first linebacker offers that coach Sims made for UCF was to a player from his home area and one with some of the similar traits he possessed.

Besides his offer from UCF, Robinson has also earned offers from Louisville, USF and Florida A&M. That list will likely soon change as Robinson’s film circulates and more and more college coaches stop by Lincoln High School to learn about him and his teammates.

The Lincoln linebacker has a lot of upside and Robinson will be a recruit on the rise.

