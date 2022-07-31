Skip to main content

CB Braeden Marshall Commits to UCF!

Top cornerback recruit Braeden Marshall commits to the UCF Knights.
For the class of 2023, the UCF Knights are now up to nine verbal commitments with the addition of Lake Mary (Fla.) cornerback Braeden Marshall. He's the third commitment of the week, joining John Walker and Grant Reddick.

He released a top three recently without UCF. The three schools were 

Living just north of Orlando in Seminole County, Marshall was a player that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his assistant coaching staff offered early in the process. They were not alone in doing so.

Offers came rolling in from across the country including North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Penn State among others.

In the end, Marshall announced his college commitment to the Knights, live on Instagram. 

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound cornerback could play a traditional corner position for the UCF defense, or he good make a home at nickel cornerback. Either way, or both, UCF is picking up another top recruit from the state of Florida.

2023 UCF Commitment List

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

