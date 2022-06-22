Skip to main content

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

An overview of the 2023 UCF Knights Football commitment list.

ORLANDO - Below is a running list of the UCF Knights commitments that will be updated as each commitment takes place. Click the links on the name of prospects for each full film breakdown.

Commitments listed in alphabetical order.

Kaven Call, DE/OLB, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Kaven Call Defensive End Apopka (Fla.) High School - UCF Commitment 2023

Kaven Call, UCF Spring Game

Active hands that disengage from the offensive lineman quickly and a speedy takeoff play after play accentuate the style of play that’s downhill all the time for Call. He is also a versatile performer that can play standing up or in a three-point stance. Should be an early contributor for the Knights.

Troy Ford, Jr., LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Troy Ford, Jr. Linebacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School 2023 UCF

During the day he committed to UCF, Troy Ford, Jr. with his parents.

A traditional inside linebacker from the perspective that he’s a thumper between the tackles, Ford is also a cerebral player that will use leverage to get by an offensive lineman in the hole and make a run stuff. He’s no stranger to rushing the passer off the edge either. Finally, he’s really improving in pass coverage, something that lends him to being a three-down linebacker, a rare commodity for a player with Ford’s 230-pound frame.

Jamal Merriweather, OT, Brunswick (Ga.) High School

A prospect that is still growing into his body and adding good weight, Merriweather is the type of player that could end up at 310-pounds in a few years. He’s currently a very athletic looking big man that does well in space when pulling, and he’s powerful with his arms extended. Once in Orlando, he just needs to continue to build muscle and work his craft as the physical tools are there to be a multi-year starter.

Dylan Rizk, QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Dylan Rizk Quarterback Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023

Dylan Rizk after the Cardinal Gibbons spring scrimmage.

Finally filling out his frame at 205-pounds, Rizk is a passer that makes the clutch plays. When it’s third down and a completion is a must, Rizk makes really good throws. That’s the mark of a competitor. He’s capable of beating teams with short passes if that’s all that’s there. Rizk does a good job with timing the intermediate routes, and his arm makes throws down the field to challenge the deep secondary.

Decommitments

Isaiah Nixon, DE/OLB, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - Decommitted on June 20, 2022.

Jayvontay Conner, TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth - Decommitted on June 21, 2022.

