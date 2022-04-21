First Thoughts: QB Dylan Ryzk Commits to UCF
ORLANDO - Just like that, the Knights add a signal caller to the class of 2023!
Having seen Dylan Ryzk at the Miami Under Armour Camp earlier this year, a few quick notes. Solid frame, still needs to add a little bit of mass, but he's well on his way to be a physically capable Power Five quarterback. He's been coached to play the position, too.
Ryzk is capable of throwing the out, comeback and corner ball. Each of them require timing, touch and sometimes just a flat out bullet to the intended target. He grasps that any one of those three passes can be flawed if he chooses incorrectly.
In short, Ryzk adjusts on the fly. That's important. All of that leads to the following synopsis.
This is a player that has been completely under recruited. Playing in South Florida, that's hard to believe, but it's true. Good for UCF though. He's a ball player.
He steps up in the face of pressure and delivers strikes. That's bottom line. Can't miss those game-changing plays. Ryzk has that talent and it's proven. He's a good athlete as well.
Ryzk is also capable as a runner when needed. RPO and read-option are certainly in his repertoire. He's not John Rhys Plumlee, mind you, but he can scoot.
Inside The Knights will have a full breakdown of Ryzk's film on Friday morning.
UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles
Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram
College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
On the Rise, UCF Offensive Players to Watch After Spring
Read More
The Code for Keeping the Knights Ahead of the Competition, UCF Uniforms are Legit
Top Tight End Recruit Jayvontay Conner Commits to UCF
Jaylon Robinson Leaving UCF, How the Knights Adjust
Prospect Profile: TE Jayvontay Conner
UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth
What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?
Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis
Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?
UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather
UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather
Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback
UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll
Richardson Explodes; Knights Loaded at Running Back
Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos