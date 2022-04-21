First Thoughts: QB Dylan Ryzk Commits to UCF

The Knights land commitment No. 6 for the class of 2023 with a pledge from quarterback Dylan Ryzk.

ORLANDO - Just like that, the Knights add a signal caller to the class of 2023!

Having seen Dylan Ryzk at the Miami Under Armour Camp earlier this year, a few quick notes. Solid frame, still needs to add a little bit of mass, but he's well on his way to be a physically capable Power Five quarterback. He's been coached to play the position, too.

Ryzk is capable of throwing the out, comeback and corner ball. Each of them require timing, touch and sometimes just a flat out bullet to the intended target. He grasps that any one of those three passes can be flawed if he chooses incorrectly.

In short, Ryzk adjusts on the fly. That's important. All of that leads to the following synopsis.

This is a player that has been completely under recruited. Playing in South Florida, that's hard to believe, but it's true. Good for UCF though. He's a ball player.

He steps up in the face of pressure and delivers strikes. That's bottom line. Can't miss those game-changing plays. Ryzk has that talent and it's proven. He's a good athlete as well.

Ryzk is also capable as a runner when needed. RPO and read-option are certainly in his repertoire. He's not John Rhys Plumlee, mind you, but he can scoot.

Inside The Knights will have a full breakdown of Ryzk's film on Friday morning.

