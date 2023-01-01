Florida High School Football Recruiting News

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

JAN 1

Heading over to the Under Armour All-American Game practice in a little while to see numerous prospects compete. There will be updates about several prospects from the state of Florida.

Speaking of, it will be fun to see UCF signee John Walker mix it up with high-level talent during the UA practice.

The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Walker played for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola. He is expected to make an instant impact for the Knights.

As a reminder, updates (photos and videos included) later today from the UA practice. So check back with this article as it will be updated with more information.

Next, something that’s always good to see, a player getting in work.

One of Florida’s best, Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, is the player in the video below. He is from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole and had numerous college offers, including Florida, UCF, Miami, Louisville, West Virginia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, and decided to sign with Florida State.

Lawrence is one of the most competitive young men a person could meet. Good luck to him in Tallahassee.

Last for this update, a direct look at how important getting involved with young prospects can be.

Jaime Ffrench, a class of 2025 recruit, has been an obvious Power 5 prospect, based on his play during seven-on-seven action alone, for at least two years.

He has also been doing well for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Ffrench has been playing since his freshman season.

He snatches the football out of the air like a big-bodied receiver, and also has the moves to gain a lot of yards after the catch.

Beyond Notre Dame, other offers include but are not limited to, Florida, Florida State, USF, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan.

This is a young man that has a chance to be one of the state of Florida’s most highly coveted prospects.