Florida High School Football Recruiting News: 2024 Prospects Gaining Offers

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

Jan. 9

Good morning to all the recruit-a-holics out there. Some under the radar prospects that have finally begun to get the attention they deserve.

Xavier Lucas, CB, 6-2, 185, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

Another lengthy cornerback from Dillard. Antoine Jackson just signed with Miami from Dillard, and he’s similar in size as Lucas. Lucas battles in the run game, does not mind playing bump coverage, and possesses good open-field speed.

Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Temple and Miami are some of the programs that Lucas holds an offer from thus far. Here’s a look at his film:

Solomon Williams, OLB/DE, 6-3, 235, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Has begun to learn the nuances of being an edge defender. Good natural weight distribution and can reach 250 pounds as he goes through a college strength and conditioning program. Most importantly, Williams can move well laterally. This allows him position flexibility as an outside linebacker and a defensive end that could occasionally drop into coverage. Also utilizes powerful hands to disengage from blockers.

He is starting to pick up quite a few offers. Just since the new year, Williams has Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, UCF, and Wake Forest.

Jake Weinberg, K, 5-10, 160, Lake Worth (Fla.) American Heritage

It’s unusual for kickers to earn offers early. Weinberg actually has a few offers to choose from, and already did. Now a Florida State Seminole, Weinberg is rated as the No. 1 2024 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Professional Camps, an organization that works with kickers across the country.

Good for Weinberg for putting in the work to be recognized at such an early stage of his career, having his college already paid for, and playing Power 5 football with FSU.

Lawal McCray, DE, 6-6, 250, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

The Buccaneers are known for top talent, and the 2024 class has several Power 5 prospects. McCray is one of the young men that’s finally on the radar in a big way. Length, quickness, and a frame that will allow him to be 275-plus in college are all evident. He’s been picking up offers like Rutgers, Auburn and this one:

That's not the only defensive end that Michigan offered recently.

Xavier Porter, DE, 6-4, 270, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

Porter has put on considerable good weight during the past two seasons at Catholic. He's capable of playing defensive end within a three-man or four-man defensive scheme.

Besides Porter's recent offer from Michigan, in-state programs like UCF, USF, and Florida State are recruiting him hard as well. Porter should be seeing quite a few more offers coming his way, as will several talented players within the Tampa Catholic program.

Jan. 6

**One of the best guys in the recruiting business has been Larry Blustein. He's literally been in the recruiting world since 1970. Here's an important post that Blustein recently put up:

**There are quite a few class of 2023 prospects that are still uncommitted and unsigned from the state of Florida. He's one from down in South Florida. Check out these stats:

Besides the class of 2023 prospects, there are an abundance of underclassmen prospects across Florida that will see a spike in offers over the next several weeks. Remember, college football is coming to a close with the national title game between the Big 12's TCU and SEC's Georgia this next Monday.

After that, college coaches will be much more active with offers. It's typically the case each year. Many of thos offers will certainly be extended to prospects across the Sunshine State. Here are a few already doing well.

**One of the hottest names in the class of 2024 would be Homestead (Fla.) outside linebacker La'Derrick Brunson. He has picked up offers from Colorado, UCF and Florida State since Jan. 1.

The Homestead area has long since been one of the best talent-producing area in South Florida. The entire south edge of Miami, in fact, has quite a few good players; that definitely includes the Homestead High School program.

Here's a post from Brunson's most recent offer from the Noles:

**Another prospect that's gaining major attention from recruiters and has done so for a long time would be Miami (Fla.) Columbus edge defender TJ Capers. He's announcing his decision on Saturday. Capers will select from Colorado, Miami, Georgia, Louisville and Southern California.

Jan. 4

After watching the Under Armour All-American Game, just wanted to share thoughts about several players from the state of Florida. Quick hitters, if one will.

**Andrew Harris and Michael Harris, twins and former UCF commitments, both played well. Michael was credited with six tackles. That was the most for any player in the game. Andrew finished with three. The twins are still deciding on where they will go to school.

After the Under Armour game, Andrew mentioned UCF and Arkansas, where former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams has gone, as being two of the options for when they sign on Feb. 1.

**UCF signee John Walker impressed, but he was not the only defensive lineman from Florida that did.

All-around defensive lineman Rueben Bain should be considered one of the nation's best regardless of position. He just found a way to move past blockers, and that's been the norm throughout his high school career. Look for him to have an immediate impact for the Miami Hurricanes. He played at Miami (Fla.) Central.