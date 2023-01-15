Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Interviewing Blance Ely's Marcel Williams

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

Jan. 15

One of the more gifted athletes that played at the 7v7 Elite tournament was wide receiver Marcel Williams from Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely.

During the tournament, the 5-foot-11 and 185-pound receiver took a few moments to be interviewed about the early stages of what happened during his recruiting process, as well as talk a little about his over game.

He was straight forward with what he believed he needed to work on most as a receiver.

“My speed, so I can get out of my breaks faster,” Williams began. “Everything, so I can be a top-tier receiver in my class.”

On the flip side, Williams also discussed what he felt he does best as a wide receiver, and he was point blank once again.

“Catching the ball.”

Williams showed soft hands and a natural ability to do so by extending his hands away from his body. As part of his continued learning process, he’s also going to see an extended role this next fall.

“I’m planning to be moved all around. Just helping out my offense so we can hopefully go to (the) state (finals).”

Additionally, Williams said he’s looking to play defense in 2023 and he’s open to playing on that side of the ball as well.

“It doesn’t matter,” Williams answered when asked about being recruited as a cornerback. “Whatever school is the best fit for me.”

Fully transferring the conversation towards the recruiting front, Williams has already earned five offers.

“Maryland, Akron, Western Kentucky, Alabama State, and Grambling State.”

There were other programs already in contact with him, too.

“Florida State a little bit. FAU a little bit, yeah.”

Assuming Williams plays offense in college, he’s not as concerned about the concept as he is the ability to be a prime option.

“I just want to be a major factor in the offense.”

After seeing Williams run and catch on Saturday, he will certainly have more and more offers headed his way.

Jan. 14

The first seven-on-seven tournament of the year has started here in sunny Florida. It was the 7v7 Elite Championship Series tournament at Merritt Island High School.

A few of the notable prospects that stood out today, and tonight’s update will highlight one key prospect that showed a versatile skill set.

Running back/wide receiver Gerald Modest from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington. A running back prospect from the class of 2024, or so it was thought, Modest lined up out wide for Bless 7v7.

He showed a great first step out of his stance, good ability to get in and out of his breaks, looked natural as he caught the football away from his body, and the ability to quickly stop and start after the catch.

Modest has already acquired offers from programs such as Illinois, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, and Ole Miss, among others.

It will be interesting to see how college football programs recruit modest moving forward, as he’s capable of being in the backfield or on the perimeter at the college level.

Also playing for the same organization would be another wide receiver that’s rising, Marcel Williams from Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely. More about Williams and a few more prospects on Sunday morning.

Great start to the seven-on-seven season via 7v7 Elite’s tournament.

