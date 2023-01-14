Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Top 2024 RB Stacy Gage Transfers to STA

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

One of the most natural running backs in the entire state of Florida, and the nation, would be Stacy Gage. The 5-foot-10 and 200-pound runner has decided a change in scenery was needed.

He will play for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas this next season. They already have a wealth of talent and have won four consecutive state titles, so adding a national top 100 recruit like Gage will aid the Raiders further.

As for Gage, he's been heavily recruited for a couple of seasons. The Oklahoma program has a shot because Gage has family ties to that area, and he's been keen on Ohio State, Florida, and other programs as well.

Bottom line, Gage is one of the best pure running backs for the class of 2024 and it's going to be interesting to see him play for Saint Thomas Aquinas before he heads off to the college of his choice.

Jan. 13

Based on the recent history of recruiting, the month of January has several prospects that begin to emerge. 2023 will not likely be any different.

Beyond the obvious big-time Florida prep talents like cornerback Charles Lester from Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview, edge Adarius Hayes from Largo (Fla.) High School, and wide receiver James Randle from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland, among others, there are still numerous 2024 prospects that not that many people know about.

Some are from the Florida Panhandle and gained less exposure because of it (see the first two players on the list below for examples), or for some other reason they just haven’t had enough recognition yet.

Here are ten prospects, among many others, that either just started to, or should start gaining more recruiting attention. Just keep these prospects in mind as the class of 2024 recruiting news begins to pick up.

Jason Patterson, RB, 6-0, 200, Sneads (Fla.) High School

Artavius Jones, DL, 6-4, 280, Blountstown (Fla.) High School

Riley Trujillo, QB, 6-4, 190, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Rodney Hill, LB, 5-11, 210, Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler Palm Coast

Quentin Taylor, CB/S, 5-11, 170, Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola

Kendall Jackson, DL, 6-3, 250, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

Arkese Parks, WR, 6-1, 180, Tampa (Fla.) Wharton

Joshua Lloyd, Edge, 6-2, 230, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Dillard

Tayshaun Burney, S, 5-10, 165, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Jordyn Bridgewater, WR, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange

Jan. 11 - Update #2

The UCF Knights also offered Madison's teammate (see the update below this one) and fellow wide receiver, Chance Robinson. Robinson racked up 31 receptions for 609 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

Like Madison, he has numerous offers already including but not limited to Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Miami, Illinois, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Watching Robinson play live, he has some similar tendencies to former great players. One could even argue that Robinson's style of play resembled former NFL great and now Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison. Keep in mind, that's style of play; nobody stated he's on the level Harrison was. Check out the clips for one's self.

Jan. 11

One of the best wide receivers in Florida, and the entire United States, picked up an offer from the UCF Knights.