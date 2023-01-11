Florida High School Football Recruiting News: UCF Offers Top South Florida Recruit

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

Jan. 11 - Update #2

The UCF Knights also offered Madison's teammate (see the update below this one) and fellow wide receiver, Chance Robinson. Robinson racked up 31 receptions for 609 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

Like Madison, he has numerous offers already including but not limited to Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Miami, Illinois, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Watching Robinson play live, he has some similar tendencies to former great players. One could even argue that Robinson's style of play resembled former NFL great and now Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison. Keep in mind, that's style of play; nobody stated he's on the level Harrison was. Check out the clips for one's self.

Jan. 11

One of the best wide receivers in Florida, and the entire United States, picked up an offer from the UCF Knights.

James Madison II was a part of yet another state title run for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas this past season. It was the fourth consecutive title for the Raiders, and Madison was an instrumental part in the team's success.

He caught 19 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns this past season. That's a tremendous 21.4 yards per reception for Madison.

The speed and athleticism of Madison are apparent, and they come with a 6-foot-3 and 205-pound frame. His accomplishments and natural talent helped him to have earned offers from programs like Michigan State, Colorado, Miami, Florida Sate, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Oregon among others.

Jan. 9

Good morning to all the recruit-a-holics out there. Some under the radar prospects that have finally begun to get the attention they deserve.

Xavier Lucas, CB, 6-2, 185, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

Another lengthy cornerback from Dillard. Antoine Jackson just signed with Miami from Dillard, and he’s similar in size as Lucas. Lucas battles in the run game, does not mind playing bump coverage, and possesses good open-field speed.

Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Temple and Miami are some of the programs that Lucas holds an offer from thus far. Here’s a look at his film:

Solomon Williams, OLB/DE, 6-3, 235, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Has begun to learn the nuances of being an edge defender. Good natural weight distribution and can reach 250 pounds as he goes through a college strength and conditioning program. Most importantly, Williams can move well laterally. This allows him position flexibility as an outside linebacker and a defensive end that could occasionally drop into coverage. Also utilizes powerful hands to disengage from blockers.

He is starting to pick up quite a few offers. Just since the new year, Williams has Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, UCF, and Wake Forest.

Jake Weinberg, K, 5-10, 160, Lake Worth (Fla.) American Heritage

It’s unusual for kickers to earn offers early. Weinberg actually has a few offers to choose from, and already did. Now a Florida State Seminole, Weinberg is rated as the No. 1 2024 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Professional Camps, an organization that works with kickers across the country.

Good for Weinberg for putting in the work to be recognized at such an early stage of his career, having his college already paid for, and playing Power 5 football with FSU.

Lawal McCray, DE, 6-6, 250, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

The Buccaneers are known for top talent, and the 2024 class has several Power 5 prospects. McCray is one of the young men that’s finally on the radar in a big way. Length, quickness, and a frame that will allow him to be 275-plus in college are all evident. He’s been picking up offers like Rutgers, Auburn and this one:

That's not the only defensive end that Michigan offered recently.

Xavier Porter, DE, 6-4, 270, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

Porter has put on considerable good weight during the past two seasons at Catholic. He's capable of playing defensive end within a three-man or four-man defensive scheme.

Besides Porter's recent offer from Michigan, in-state programs like UCF, USF, and Florida State are recruiting him hard as well. Porter should be seeing quite a few more offers coming his way, as will several talented players within the Tampa Catholic program.

Jan. 6

**One of the best guys in the recruiting business has been Larry Blustein. He's literally been in the recruiting world since 1970. Here's an important post that Blustein recently put up: