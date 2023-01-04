Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Under Armour Game

The state of Florida has a diverse and extravagant college football recruiting culture. From Pensacola to Miami, it’s a state loaded with prep football talent that has many happenings, and sometimes several important pieces of news within one 24-hour period.

This ongoing article is a one-stop shop for recruiting information including interviews with recruits, plus information for prospects that announce visit plans, commitment dates, and their actual college decisions themselves, among many traditional topics.

There are also going to be video highlights of top recruits from seven-on-seven events, camps, combines, and even individual prospect workouts from across the state of Florida.

Additionally, this is a place to gain information about how Florida college football programs UCF, Miami, Florida State and Florida are doing along the recruiting trail.

There will also be commitment lists, and overall recruiting news for the Florida college football teams that are all competing with each other.

Finally, discussing how the in-state programs attempt to fend off programs outside the state of Florida borders like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson among others, to land the best players the Sunshine State has to offer.

Stay locked in, as this is where news around the state of Florida’s recruiting landscape can be found.

Jan. 4

After watching the Under Armour All-American Game, just wanted to share thoughts about several players from the state of Florida. Quick hitters, if one will.

**Andrew Harris and Michael Harris, twins and former UCF commitments, both played well. Michael was credited with six tackles. That was the most for any player in the game. Andrew finished with three. The twins are still deciding on where they will go to school.

After the Under Armour game, Andrew mentioned UCF and Arkansas, where former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams has gone, as being two of the options for when they sign on Feb. 1.

**UCF signee John Walker impressed, but he was not the only defensive lineman from Florida that did.

All-around defensive lineman Rueben Bain should be considered one of the nation's best regardless of position. He just found a way to move past blockers, and that's been the norm throughout his high school career. Look for him to have an immediate impact for the Miami Hurricanes. He played at Miami (Fla.) Central.

**Sticking with the defense, cornerbacks Sharif Denson from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail and Robert Stafford from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie both showed their footwork and quickness. Denson will play at Florida and Stafford at Miami.

**Another defensive player that was around the football would be Lewis Carter, linebacker from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. He recorded five tackles on the evening and the future Oklahoma Sooner proved to be one of the more physical players in the game.

**While top-notch cornerback Cormani McClain still did not sign his letter of intent with Miami or any other school, his skills were on display all evening. It's incredible how athletic the 6-foot-

**Moving to offense, unning back Richard Young only gained 20 yards from seven carries, but he had little room to run (same with most other running backs). He hit the hole hard and made the most of his carries. He showed why he’s the classic downhill running back, but also with a burst of speed that most do not possess. He played for Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh.

**Fellow running back Cedric Baxter, Jr. scampered 13 yards for a touchdown and totaled 32 yards from seven carries. Baxter's all-around running back instincts were apparent once again. The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater product has signed with Texas.

**Moving away from offensive skill players, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney showed his quickness against some great defensive linemen. He just has really good feet and a tremendous amount of upside. Kearney played for Orange Park (Fla.) High School and will attend Florida.

**

After coming back from Under Armour's practices today, several points to make. Here are a good number of the players that deserve mention after some really good competition today.

John Walker, DT, UCF signee from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola -- See video up top for his explosiveness. He can flat out move. Also showed patience with accepting and utilizing coaching.

Walker has improved his block destruction techniques. A few times he was in a tough battle and ended up winning a one-on-one because of moving the offensive lineman's hands off of him. Result: sack.

Lucas Simmons, OT, Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International – Good kick step combined with better and better hands as the day moved forward. Really like how Simmons competed. Might be the best offensive tackle on the day, and he was certainly going against top-notch pass rushers.

Rueben Bain, defensive end, Miami (Fla.) Central – Best pass rusher. Bain is a beast. The Miami Hurricanes are gaining a 2023 recruit that can come in and play right away on passing downs. Plus, with his natural tenacity, Bain is capable of playing multiple spots along the defensive line and continues to be competitive. Rush end, strong side end, and even defensive tackle are spots he can make plays.

It’s a strong argument that Bain is the nation’s best pure pass rusher, and I certainly have not seen a better one. He was on fire today. The following video is just part of the evidence:

Richard Young, running back, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh – While these types of events without going full tackle-to-the-ground style practices do not benefit power running backs, that did not stop Young from showing his speed and vision.

He’s also quite elusive in tight quarters, using short, choppy steps to maneuver through the second level of the defense. Alabama and Nick Saban are gaining a great running back.

Sam M'Pemba, defensive end, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- He's really coming around to playing defensive end. He was a tight end as a junior for IMG. M'Pemba has continued to add mass and keep his speed at the same time, as well.

He will likely need a year or two of practice time to become truly big-time for the Georgia Bulldogs, but M'Pemba has all the upside in the world.

Elliot Washington, cornerback, Venice (Fla.) High School – Washington’s size and strength aid him with redirecting some of the receivers at Under Armour. Now, which spot in the secondary does he end up playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions?

With his overall talents, nickel corner, boundary corner or outside corner are all possible. Look for him to play as a freshman at Penn State.

Look for more updates from Under Armour practices coming up over the next few days.

Jan. 1 - Morning Update

Heading over to the Under Armour All-American Game practice in a little while to see numerous prospects compete. There will be updates about several prospects from the state of Florida.

Speaking of, it will be fun to see UCF signee John Walker mix it up with high-level talent during the UA practice.

The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Walker played for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola. He is expected to make an instant impact for the Knights.

As a reminder, updates (photos and videos included) later today from the UA practice. So check back with this article as it will be updated with more information.

Next, something that’s always good to see, a player getting in work.

One of Florida’s best, Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, is the player in the video below. He is from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole and had numerous college offers, including Florida, UCF, Miami, Louisville, West Virginia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, and decided to sign with Florida State.

Lawrence is one of the most competitive young men a person could meet. Good luck to him in Tallahassee.

Last for this update, a direct look at how important getting involved with young prospects can be.

Jaime Ffrench, a class of 2025 recruit, has been an obvious Power 5 prospect, based on his play during seven-on-seven action alone, for at least two years.

He has also been doing well for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Ffrench has been playing since his freshman season.

He snatches the football out of the air like a big-bodied receiver, and also has the moves to gain a lot of yards after the catch.

Beyond Notre Dame, other offers include but are not limited to, Florida, Florida State, USF, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan.

This is a young man that has a chance to be one of the state of Florida’s most highly coveted prospects.