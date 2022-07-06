Skip to main content

Harris Twins Will Call UCF Home

The Knights land commitments from the Harris twins at Lake Brantley High School.

Sometimes good things come in twos. For the UCF Knights, that would certainly be the case today as the twins, Michael and Andrew Harris, decided to pick UCF over offers from their other two finalists, Maryland and Michigan State.

Coming to America from Kingston, Jamaica, the Harris twins quickly took to football and became household names in the Orlando area by the end of their sophomore seasons. That’s when the college football programs really started to notice as well.

Andrew and Michael wanted to play in college together, so every offer is for both, not just one or the other. The list of offers includes the likes of Miami, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh among others.

With the twins now in the fold, UCF’s recruiting class has six total high school commitments. From those prospects, four of them call the state of Florida home. I

In addition to the twins, UCF’s first public commitment was from Kaven Call, a defensive end from Apopka (Fla.) High School. The other in-state commitment would be quarterback Dylan Rizk from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons.

The other two commitments for the Knights hail from the Peach State, linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School, and offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather from Brunswick (Ga.) High School.

Inside The Knights will have more information about the Twins, including their reactions to becoming part of the UCF family, within the next couple of hours.

2023 UCF Commitment List

