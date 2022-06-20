Skip to main content

Isaiah Nixon Decommits, UCF Must Move Forward

UCF commitment Isaiah Nixon has decided to reopen his recruitment.

The UCF Knights lost one of their 2023 commitments on Monday. While decommitments do happen quite often in today’s world of recruiting, UCF must find a replacement at defensive end.

Isaiah Nixon’s decision mindset is not yet known. Perhaps it will never completely be public either. Hard to say. What is known is that he's a good young man and Inside The Knights certainly wishes him well no matter where Nixon decides to attend college.

That stated, UCF needs to find a talented replacement for the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood defensive end. The best bet might be DeeJay Holmes, a defensive end from Pahokee (Fla.) High School. UCF offered him already, and he’s also been to the UCF campus for a visit.

Holmes is one of the fastest rising prospects in the Sunshine State. The 6’3”, 240-pound edge defender received offers from UCF, Purdue, Louisville, USF, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Marshall, West Virginia, Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, James Madison, and Bethune Cookman since late January alone.

As a junior, Holmes recorded 23 sacks. Bottom line, Holmes gets to the quarterback, and that’s exactly the type of player UCF would do well to land to help replace the loss of Nixon.

