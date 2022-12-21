Knights ‘Re-Flip’ Isaiah Nixon from Florida Gators

Recruiting can be a game of who wins at the end. It’s also hard to tell from the outside looking in at times, but for now UCF fans, know that the coaching staff in Orlando did their due diligence.

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood edge defender Isaiah Nixon has chosen to sign with UCF. It took a lot of effort, and many months, but it's now all over.

After making an original pledge to UCF, Nixon was still a target for the Florida coaching staff. He did, in fact, switch his commitment to the Gators on June 21. Six months later, the reverse has transpired.

The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound defensive end has the long levers that cannot be taught. His ability to keep offensive linemen away from his body with those long arms still needs technical refinement, but he’s also going to be adding quite a bit of strength and mass over the next few seasons.

Let’s see where the young Nixon is by the spring of 2025. He will likely be a much more filled out and muscular defender by that time.

Nixon also joined an increasingly talented defensive line group for UCF, with interior defensive lineman John Walker and Andrew Rumph already in the UCF fold. It’s a tremendous group for the UCF coaching staff as they get ready to start battling in the Big 12 Conference.

