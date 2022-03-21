Skip to main content

FCS All-American Linebacker Jason Johnson Transferring to UCF

The UCF Knights add much needed talent and depth at linebacker with Jason Johnson.

ORLANDO - A very thin UCF linebacker depth chart is slowly growing in strength. With the addition of two-time FCS All-American linebacker Jason Johnson (2020 and 2021) from Eastern Illinois, UCF has more speed and versatility, not to mention another body, to the lineup.

According to the 2021 Eastern Illinois athletics website, Johnson is 6’2”, 200-pounds. Additionally, Johnson’s statistics include 112 tackles, which led the Ohio Valley Conference. Johnson also tied for the lead in fumble recoveries for all of the FCS with four, and registered eight tackles for loss.

Johnson began his college career in 2019 and has played in 2020 and 2021. Because of the “COVID” year in 2020, however, all players in the NCAA were awarded that year back in terms of eligibility. Thus, Johnson technically has two years to play at UCF if he so chooses.

