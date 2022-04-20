Top Tight End Recruit Jayvontay Conner Commits to UCF

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - With the Knights landing Jayvontay Conner, UCF now has five total commitments for the recruiting class of 2023. Conner joins Troy Ford, Jr. (LB), Jamal Meriweather (OT), Isaiah Nixon (DE) and Kaven Call (DE) to help form an excellent foundation.

Here’s a look at Conner’s Prospect Profile.

Conner plays tight end for Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth. He did, however, play for UCF Tight Ends and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Blackmon when Blackmon was the Head Coach for Opelika (Ala.) High School. At that time, Conner was an up and coming prospect.

By state, UCF now has prospects committed from Florida (2), Georgia (2) and North Carolina (1).

With the level of talent that UCF is landing, the coaching staff can be all that more selective with prospects moving forward. It’s a good situation to be in.

