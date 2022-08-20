Knights Land Top OL Recruit Johnathan Cline

The UCF Knights 2023 recruiting class is now at 10 committed recruits. The newest addition to the recruiting class would be offensive guard Johnathan Cline from Cartersville (Ga.) High School.

The 6-foot-4 and 295-pound interior offensive lineman held over 30 offers prior to committing to UCF. Some of his offers include North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, North Carolina, Purdue, East Carolina, Miami, Nebraska, Missouri and Maryland among others.

As for official visits, Cline took four. He went to UCF (June 3), East Carolina (June 16), Memphis (June 21) and Miami (June 24).

The Knights now have an offensive guard and an offensive tackle in their recruiting class. Also from the state of Georgia, Jamal Meriweather has made his college choice to attend UCF.

