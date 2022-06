UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Best Bet to Land Pittman?

UCF Knights Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up to date on the Knights as they continue to build the roster while getting ready to join the Big XII.

ORLANDO - UCF Football visit updates, commitment dates, scholarship offers, and camp performances will be included within the Recruiting Tracker moving forward. UCF is in the midst of numerous prospects coming to camp and taking unofficial visits, so there will be a variety of recruiting topics that are continuing to be discussed.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 8:20 AM UPDATE

The UCF Knights have four prospects committed for the class of 2023. With Florida State losing the commitment of tight end Randy Pittman, perhaps the Knights will be adding to that commitment total.

Pittman has been to the UCF campus multiple times, including camping with UCF last summer and attending the 2022 spring game. A prime target of UCF Tight Ends Coach Brian Blackmon, the Knights should be considered one of the favorites to land his commitment.

When Pittman decides is not yet known. The Panama City (Fla.) Mosley product has several offers to his credit, including but not limited to Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, in addition to Florida State and UCF.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18, UPDATE

The UCF Knights had six commitments for the class of 2023. That number is now five with Isaiah Nixon decommitting.

Beyond UCF, he has offers from programs like Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Southern California, Ole Miss, Utah, and Oklahoma. UCF is definitely now in a fight to keep him committed based on Nixon’s own tweet:

With Nixon in Gainesville on an official visit, the recruiting battle for him is actually just beginning. This is the norm with recruiting nowadays. Even a commitment does not necessarily mean that prospect will stay away from communicating and even visiting another prospective football program.

Nixon committed on April 16, the same day as the UCF Spring Game. Along with fellow edge defender Kaven Call , Nixon helps the Knights to have a fantastic combination of recruits set to play on the edge at defensive end and/or outside linebacker. That’s why going all-in to keep him committed and eventually signing with UCF is so important.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 6:00 AM UPDATE

There are many reasons for seeing a young football player run a forty-yard dash. The obvious, what's the time? More than that, however, watching a person run the forty also provides insight into just how much of an athlete a person has become.

Based on the video above, there's really not much question that Kaj Baker is a superior athlete. His burst, stride, and ability to accelerate all the way through the line were all fantastic. While it's obvious he's been coached well to run the forty, Baker looks tremendous, even despite one other prime factor.

Baker will only be a freshman this next season at Somerset Academy, which is located in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Yes, he's a class of 2026 prospect.

According to Max Preps, this past season Baker ran for 839 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per tote, seven touchdowns, and four games of at least 100 yards. He also played varsity a little bit as a seventh grader, playing in five games.

While too early to know just how good this young man will be, Baker's film is impressive.

College camps often allow for prospects to emerge. Usually it's a rising sophomore, junior or senior. Seeing a player that has not begun his freshman year of high school run like Baker is truly impressive, both during last season and at UCF. Baker is a player to watch moving forward.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2:40 PM UPDATE

During the month of June, there will be some top prospects ready to announce where they plan to play college football. One of those young men just announced his decision day will be tomorrow.

Cost is a versatile defensive back that can play safety, cornerback or nickel. He's a very smooth athlete that trancks the football well while it's in the air, has the ability to change direction well, and he is also valuable in the run game.

Coming from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, located just south of the city of Atlanta, Cost knows a thing or two about playing top competition, and that's why he's in the position he is now to play college football and earn a free education.

UCF is one of his final five schools, with Mississippi State, UNC, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech being the other finalists.

MONDAY, JUNE 6, 8:50 PM UPDATE

One of UCF's biggest priorities continues to be recruiting Polk County, the area that includes towns such as Lakeland, Haines City, Davenport, Auburndale, Bartow, Fort Meade, Lake Wales and Mulberry among others. For whatever the reason, this area is always loaded with prospects and the class of 2023 is no different.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School wide receiver Daidren Zipperer is yet another top prospect from Polk, and from the perennial power high school program to boot. Lakeland sent UCF defensive end Keahnist Thompson from the class of 2022. The Knights want to keep the pipeline from Lakeland High School going, and Zipperer is about to take an official visit to UCF.

Zipperer took the time to see UCF before via an unofficial vist. He attended UCF's camp in 2021 as well. The Knights will still face tough competition as South Carolina and North Carolina (just visited both programs), as well as Pittsburgh and other programs are trying to get him to leave the Sunshine State.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 8:05 AM UPDATE

UCF Football's camp season is starting to ramp up. The specialist camp (K/P) already took place, and now the position group camps will begin. One of the key 2024 prospects that's seeing his stock rise, and be on UCF's campus Saturday, would be Jaylen Heyward, a very athletic defensive back from Rockledge (Fla.) High School. It's located on the Space Coast, roughly an hour from Orlando.

This young man has seen programs like Ole Miss, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas A&M offer since May 11. That's the definition of a prospect "blowing up" with college programs. UCF, however, has been on Heyward a lot longer.

Since last June 16, Heyward knew UCF will be going after him as the offer was extended. UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff threw their hat in the ring for Heyward very early. The relationship has been building ever since. He's been back to campus since.

Heyward took an unofficial visit to UCF in early March and he really likes the staff and campus. Coming back again to UCF to continue to build a relationship with the coaching staff of the Knights is a vital aspect of for both prospect and program. UCF is definitely in a battle for one of the best players in the state of Florida for the class of 2024.

Friday, May 27, 2:30 PM UPDATE

While Orlando is absolutely the home base for UCF recruiting, finding top talent across Florida is also a priority for the Knights. Tampa, in particular, is close. UCF must be active there, just like it was by signing Tampa (Berkeley Prep) standouts WR/RB Xavier Townsend and linebacker TJ Bullard in the class of 2022. To that point, UCF is after several prospects near and in Tampa for 2023, and that effort also extends to the class of 2024 as well.

Considering UCF is the only in-state program currently on the slate for Eddie Pierre-Louis to take a June unofficial visit, that is a great sign that the coaching staff for the Knights is being active on the recruiting trail. He's one of Florida's top prospects, and might be the best offensive guard prospect in Florida for his class.

Eddie Pierre-Louis, OL, Tampa Catholic Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Pierre-Louis has been acquiring FBS offers since his freshman season of high school because of his size and athleticism. Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Indiana, and Miami are just some of the offers for the rising 6’3”, 315-pound offensive lineman.

SUNDAY, MAY 22, 7:50 PM UPDATE

One of the top targets on UCF's board, regardless of position, would be Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School defensive tackle Terry Simmons, Jr. He has narrowed his decision down to just three institutions:

After the Knights did not sign a pure interior defensive lineman in the class of 2022, adding a penetrating interior force like Simmons would be an excellent addition to the UCF roster. Not to mention, he's an excellent student that is very interested in the field of engineering.

Simmons does have a tie to UCF already. Committed linebacker recruit Troy Ford, Jr. actually plays for Calvary Day School just like Simmons. He's definitely been in Simmons' ear about joining the Knights.

FRIDAY, MAY 20, 6:00 PM UPDATE

UCF is continuing to push for several underclassmen recruits, attempting to get a jump on recruiting for years to come. This notion extends beyond the state borders of Florida as well.

KJ Lacey is one of the elite young signal callers in America, with a big arm and the legs to tuck the football and scamper for substantial yardage as well. After spending his freshman season at Daphne (Ala.) High School, Lacey is now attending Saraland (Ala.) High School, just to the north of Mobile.

Here's a look at Lacey's freshman highlights. It's obvious this young man is talented based on his film. UCF is the fifth offer overall for Lacey, and it's the first of what is likely to be a slew of scholarship offers from major programs.

The UCF Football program is building a super 2023 recruiting class. One of the official visits for a committed prospect, quarterback Dylan Rizk, is also already set.

The talented gunslinger from South Florida committed to UCF back on April 21, 2022. With that, it’s a good sign that he’s already locked in with the Knights. Inside the Knights will be at the Cardinal Gibbons’ intra squad scrimmage on May 21 and have a full report on Rizk and the rest of the Chiefs after the game.

Rizk and the rest of the Cardinal Gibbons team will be defending their State Championship this next season, as well as Cardinal Gibbons program seeking its fourth State Championship in five years (2018, 2020, 2021) when it takes to the field this fall.

One of the biggest objectives for Gus Malzahn and his UCF coaching staff is staying on top of the top prospects in Florida. That's also including the top recruits that are still underclassmen.

After seeing WR/RB Arkese Parks utilize his speed and overall athleticism this past week for Tampa (Fla.) Wharton, it's not surprising that UCF offered shortly thereafter. Parks is fast. Make no mistake about that. He's quick enough to make defenders miss in space as well.

Last season, Parks was primarily a running back. This season, however, Parks is looking at the wide receiver position. He's also a candidate to end up in the secondary if he eventually prefers any one of those positions.

With offers from Pittsburgh, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State and USF among others, the talented 2024 skill position talent has already established a solid group of suitors.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2:40 PM UPDATE

UCF has stayed vigilant with its efforts to recruit the top players in the greater Central Florida area. That includes the always important area of Polk County, located just to the southwest of Orlando. There are numerous programs in this county that have talented players each year. Well, another one of those talented players just earned an offer from the Knights.

Daidren Zipperer is one of those all-around athletes that could play different positions at the college level. He's primarily a wide receiver for Lakeland (Fla.) High School, but the shifty wide receiver is also a potential candidate to play safety or nickel at the college level by way of switching to the defensive side of the football. Zipperer's recruitment is one that is likely to expand in the coming months and UCF is now squarely in the mix for his services. He actually attended UCF's camp in the summer of 2021.

Other offers for Zipperer include BYU, UNC-Charlotte, Incarnate Word, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, USF, UCF, and Rhode Island.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15, 8:25 AM UPDATE:

With the spring game one day away, social media outlets are full of posts like the following from 2024 UCF wide receiver target Dallen Ponder. The class of 2024 prospect hails from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard and also plays for Prime Truth 7v7 based out of Tampa.

Ponder made major progress last fall for Vanguard and continued to improve this spring for Prime Truth. He's going to have a bunch of offers.

Look for a plethora of 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects to be making comments about UCF during and after their unofficial visits to UCF on Saturday. The never ending list of prospects should also lead to one or more commitments.

This weekend is also a springboard for UCF making an impression on top prospects so that they return for official visits. Inside The Knights will update any recruiting news on the site, as well as at the Twitter handle directly above.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 12:50 PM UPDATE:

UCF extended a scholarship to a unique defensive prospect from the state of Alabama. Edge defender Demarcus Riddick plays for Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County. The 6'2", 205-pound player took to social media to showcase his offer from the Knights.

On film, Riddick shows a player that can come of the edge and rush the quarterback, peel off a rush and take the running back in the flat, or simply drop into coverage and be a part of the overall pass coverage scheme. Finding versatile players that handle all three is rare. He should be considered a candidate to play what UCF calls the "Knight" position, i.e. a hybrid linebacker-safety.

In addition to his UCF offer, Riddick earned offers from a bevy of top programs such as Notre Dame, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Coastal Carolina among others.

MONDAY, APRIL 11, 1:55 PM UPDATE:

UCF is almost finished with spring practice, but not before it hosts numerous prospects while the pads are popping. One of the recruits that was recently on campus was 2024 Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School prospect Chris Pearson.

The 6'3", 195-pound skill player could end up at multiple spots during his college career, but UCF just offered him as a defensive back.

"I loved it," Pearson said of his unofficial visit to UCF. As for the practice, Pearson offered the following. "It had a lot of energy!"

Chris Pearson Playing WR For Gulf Shores Athletics 7v7 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Pearson already held offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, University of Louisiana, Minnesota, Memphis, Liberty, Georgia Southern, and UAB prior to his offer from the UCF coaching staff.

For the Knights, the person that's leading Pearson's recruitment would be Addison Williams, the Cornerbacks Coach.

UCF also offered a teammate of Pearson, slot receiver Ronnie Royal III. Royal is the explosive get-up-the-field athlete that colleges seek for the spread offensive philosophy. Royal was Max Preps National Freshman of the Year in 2020 and continued to develop this past season. Like Pearson, he's also a class of 2024 player.

Elsewhere, UCF has been busy with other top prospects like this highly regarded class of 2025 player, Max Buchanon from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole.

Buchanon is one of the rare freshman that was able to play early for a big-time Florida high school program and he's expected to develop into one of Florida's top linemen.

Sticking with offensive line play, a local prospect from the class of 2024 will be visiting UCF on Tuesday, April 12. Good to see the Knights continue to bring in top Orlando talent, with Kamal Harris playing for Oak Ridge High School.

As for recruiting overall, the Knights added a new Player Personnel Director:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 6:50 PM UPDATE:

As UCF continues to move through spring ball, recruits continue to trek to Orlando to see what UCF has to offer. As has been the case for quite some time, it's hard to keep up with all the visitors. That's a good thing.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson edge defender Quinton Moore, Jr. was just at UCF a few days ago. The class of 2024 prospect is among a growing list of Polk County players that visited UCF since the beginning of the year.

Another recent visitor would be Davi Belfort, a 2025 quarterback from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. He's the son of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort.

Having underclassmen prospects like Moore and Belfort on campus this early adds additional opportunities for the UCF coaching staff to build relationships with prospects and anyone that comes to the UCF campus with the recruits. There's more of that coming UCF's way, too.

After communicating with the Head Coach of Gulf Coast Athletics, Jason Barnett, he is bringing many of his players from his organization to UCF this upcoming weekend. No publicly known number of players is set to come yet, but it's a big roster and there will be plenty of talent headed to UCF. Barnett operates one of the fastest rising seven-on-seven teams in the South.

"We will be down (to Orlando) Friday night and Saturday," said Barnett.

Gulf Coast Athletics has some of the best talent in the state of Alabama on its roster, and pulls top talent from across the state of Alabama to play within its organization. There are several Power Five prospects on the roster already and the list is growing.

Inside The Knights will update the list of players coming as soon as further information becomes available.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 8:10 AM UPDATE:

There are multiple topics to discuss and update within the world of UCF Football recruiting. First, there's a growing list of underclassmen that UCF has offered, including 2026 offensive lineman Katrell Webb from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill.

While it may seem shocking to see UCF offer a player that's only getting ready to enter high school in the fall, Webb is actually not the only player from the class of 2026 UCF offered yesterday. Here's the FULL ARTICLE REGARDING T.K. CUNNINGHAM, a 2026 defensive end from Johns Creek (Ga.) High School from yesterday, and his social media post defining the offer.

Numerous schools are beginning to offer recruits at earlier and earlier stages of their football careers. It will be interesting to see how many 2025 and 2026 recruits the Knights offer over the course of the next few months.

There's the spring evaluation period beginning shortly and the June camps that will be hosted on the UCF campus having top prospects of all ages coming. It's definitely something to keep an eye on because it changes how and when UCF begins to build each recruiting class. There's also the important notice that T.K.'s older brother, T.A. Cunningham, just visited UCF.

The older Cunningham is a class of 2024 prospect that's likely to end up in the nation's top 10 prospects for 20