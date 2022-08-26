Hudson Gibbs Headed for UCF, Playing for Dad

Oftentimes a college football coach will have to go a long way to recruit a prospect. Going from the East Coast to the West Coast is common for some college coaches when seeking out talent.

For UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator David Gibbs, the latest target was probably a little bit easier than hopping on a plane and flying across the United States.

A class of 2023 prospect that plays safety for Winter Park (Fla.) High School, Hudson Gibbs will eventually be playing directly for his father. That’s a unique aspect to playing the game of football, being coached by one’s dad.

Congratulations to Hudson for earning a preferred walk-on position for the Knights. Who knows, perhaps one day he will earn a scholarship with UCF Football.

Many former Knights came to Orlando as walk-ons before creating their own niche and becoming top-notch players. Current tight end Alec Holler is a great example. He became a key cog with the 2021 UCF Football team, and he’s expected to help the Knights again this fall during his fifth-year season.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram