Skip to main content

How Important is Orlando to UCF Recruiting?

Gus Malzahn and his staff are bringing in top local recruits to UCF.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During the 2022 UCF fall camp media day, Head Coach Gus Malzahn was asked about what the phrase “State of Orlando” meant. He's used the comment several times during past press conferences.

It’s about signing the best prep football players from the greater Orlando area. Coach Malzahn knows how important this is because the talent is truly elite right here in Central Florida. 

With the emphasis on the local talent, it’s not a surprise that six of the nine current UCF commitments play high school football in Orlando, or a suburb nearby. The Knights are also continuing to recruit other top players from the local area in the class of 2023, as well as numerous underclassmen, too.

Here’s Malzahn talking about UCF’s local recruiting efforts:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Once the Knights actually play live games against Big XII competition, look for UCF to secure even more top prospects than they are now. Playing in the Power 5 adds exposure to the program that recruits will notice, as well as more finances to place towards the recruiting and overall football budgets.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

David Gibbs UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach - 2022 fall camp media day
Football

David Gibbs Discusses UCF's Defense in Year 2

By Brian Smith3 hours ago
Grant Heard UCF Wide Receivers Coach - 2022 UCF Fall Camp Media Day
Football

How will UCF Use O'Keefe, Hudson and the Receiving Corps?

By Brian Smith5 hours ago
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene
Football

Talking UCF Quarterbacks Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee

By Brian SmithAug 7, 2022 10:53 AM EDT
Lee Hunter UCF Defensive Tackle
Football

Will Lee Hunter Change UCF's Defense?

By Brian SmithAug 7, 2022 8:24 AM EDT
Travis Williams UCF Defensive Coordinator
Football Recruiting

Travis Williams Discusses Recruiting to Orlando and UCF

By Brian SmithAug 6, 2022 8:58 AM EDT
UCF Knights
Football

UCF in the Big XII: Gus Malzahn Discusses Future Scheduling

By Brian SmithAug 5, 2022 6:52 AM EDT
Long Snapper Alex Ward and holder Andrew Osteen UCF
Football

UCF's Alex Ward Named to Mannelly Award Watch List

By Guilherme Hiray LealAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Dylan Rizk Quarterback Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023 UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

1-on-1 Interivew: UCF Quarterback Recruit Dylan Rizk

By Brian SmithAug 4, 2022 7:01 AM EDT