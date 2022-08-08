How Important is Orlando to UCF Recruiting?

During the 2022 UCF fall camp media day, Head Coach Gus Malzahn was asked about what the phrase “State of Orlando” meant. He's used the comment several times during past press conferences.

It’s about signing the best prep football players from the greater Orlando area. Coach Malzahn knows how important this is because the talent is truly elite right here in Central Florida.

With the emphasis on the local talent, it’s not a surprise that six of the nine current UCF commitments play high school football in Orlando, or a suburb nearby. The Knights are also continuing to recruit other top players from the local area in the class of 2023, as well as numerous underclassmen, too.

Here’s Malzahn talking about UCF’s local recruiting efforts:

Once the Knights actually play live games against Big XII competition, look for UCF to secure even more top prospects than they are now. Playing in the Power 5 adds exposure to the program that recruits will notice, as well as more finances to place towards the recruiting and overall football budgets.

