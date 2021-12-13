Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

    UCF commitment Caden Kitler discusses his recruitment with Inside The Knights.
    UCF will sign its first recruiting class under Head Coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday, Dec. 15. One of the key components of this first class will be the offensive line, with Caden Kitler being the future center for the Knights.

    Kitler played for Plano (Texas) John Paul II and will enroll at UCF this next summer. He's expected to contribute early to the Knights as a center, one of the most important positions on the field. Current UCF center Matt Lee will be back in the lineup next fall, and Kitler has a prime opportunity to be his backup with former backup center Mike Lofton transferring out of UCF. As for the podcast itself, there are multiple areas that were discussed.

    Kitler described his upbringing as a hockey player and how he transitioned into football, his relationship with UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, his best attributes, and the areas he needs to improve upon.

    Overall, UCF fans will be getting to know one of the future starters along the Knights' offensive line.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

