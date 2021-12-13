Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

UCF will sign its first recruiting class under Head Coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday, Dec. 15. One of the key components of this first class will be the offensive line, with Caden Kitler being the future center for the Knights.

Kitler played for Plano (Texas) John Paul II and will enroll at UCF this next summer. He's expected to contribute early to the Knights as a center, one of the most important positions on the field. Current UCF center Matt Lee will be back in the lineup next fall, and Kitler has a prime opportunity to be his backup with former backup center Mike Lofton transferring out of UCF. As for the podcast itself, there are multiple areas that were discussed.

Kitler described his upbringing as a hockey player and how he transitioned into football, his relationship with UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, his best attributes, and the areas he needs to improve upon.

Overall, UCF fans will be getting to know one of the future starters along the Knights' offensive line.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray

The Transfer Portal, How it Changes High School Football Recruiting

Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?

Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl