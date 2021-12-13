Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler
UCF will sign its first recruiting class under Head Coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday, Dec. 15. One of the key components of this first class will be the offensive line, with Caden Kitler being the future center for the Knights.
Kitler played for Plano (Texas) John Paul II and will enroll at UCF this next summer. He's expected to contribute early to the Knights as a center, one of the most important positions on the field. Current UCF center Matt Lee will be back in the lineup next fall, and Kitler has a prime opportunity to be his backup with former backup center Mike Lofton transferring out of UCF. As for the podcast itself, there are multiple areas that were discussed.
Kitler described his upbringing as a hockey player and how he transitioned into football, his relationship with UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, his best attributes, and the areas he needs to improve upon.
Overall, UCF fans will be getting to know one of the future starters along the Knights' offensive line.
For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class
Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray
Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson
Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray
The Transfer Portal, How it Changes High School Football Recruiting
Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?
Read More
Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF
How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games
Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF
Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars
UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry
Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School
Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson
UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley
Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida
Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft
Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important