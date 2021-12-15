Skip to main content
    Podcast Interview with UCF Signee Jamaal Johnson

    UCF defensive end signee talks UCF coaching staff and why he's coming to Orlando.
    Author:

    UCF needed to add defensive talent to the class of 2022, and adding defensive end Jamaal Johnson was a great start for Head Coach Gus Malzahn, Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, and the rest of the UCF defensive coaching staff.

    Johnson discussed his ability to relate to UCF defensive coaches like Kenny Martin, who is in charge of the defensive tackles, as well as Kenny Ingram, who coaches the defensive ends.

    Williams also talked about playing for Chaminade-Madonna and how they prepared to play Tampa Berkeley Prep in the State Championship game, his favorite pass rush move, and how excited he is to join the UCF family.

    Here's the podcast:

    Jamaal Johnson Game Photo
