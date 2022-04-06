Skip to main content

Prospect Profile: WR Jeremiah Shack

A big wide receiver from Jacksonville by the name of Jeremiah Shack has caught the attention of college recruiters.

Jeremiah Shack

Jeremiah Shack Wide Receiver Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin / Burch Sports 2023 - Photo Battle Miami January 2022

Jeremiah Shack During The Battle 7v7 Miami Tournament

Size: 6’3”, 200-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin

Class: 2023

Recruitment

UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida A&M, Maryland, West Virginia, and Florida Atlantic represent the vast majority of Shack’s offers. In 2021, he visited UCF, Miami, and Georgia Tech. He also visited UCF this past Thursday, March 31, to watch the Knights during spring practice.

Prospect Evaluation

Shack has the ability to go up and take the football away from defensive backs. Seeing him play in seven-on-seven for Burch Sports, that’s a common situation that plays out in his and his team’s favor. During actual games last fall, the same results were common. He’s very strong. That strength also helps him prior to the football even leaving the hands of the quarterback.

When Shack leaves the line of scrimmage, few defensive backs are going to be able to jam him with success. He’s usually able to utilize his long arms to navigate past the cornerback and do so without a lot of issues. His strength comes into play with beating jams as well. Once in his route, Shack possesses a high football IQ for sitting down in the right spot of the zone or continuing his route to an open area for the quarterback.

This is when his height and length can make plays other wide receivers cannot. This is a physical football player that fits the mold of a quarterback’s best friend on third-and-medium, like a third down and five. He’s the money man in those situations. One more key ingredient to Shack’s game.

He’s not a burner per se, but Shack uses body positioning well to provide space for the quarterback to give him a great chance at completing deep passes. Once the ball comes down, his strength provides an excellent advantage to help him win the battle over the cornerback or safety.

JUNIOR FILM

