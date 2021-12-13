Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

    Tennessee is closing strong on the recruiting trail.
    One of the surprising recruiting stories in college football would be Tennessee. Under new Head Coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers have strung together five commitments in the last six weeks, and the Volunteers have one of the top recruiting classes in the SEC.

    Coming on the podcast to talk about Tennessee and its surge towards National Signing Day would be Matt Ray of Volunteer Country. He’s one of the most educated individuals about the Volunteers, and he follows recruiting very closely for the Vols and across college football.

    The conversation centered around Tennessee’s rise in the recruiting rankings, Ray’s opinion of Tennessee’s top three current commitments, and recruiting the greater Atlanta area.

    Here’s the podcast with Ray:

