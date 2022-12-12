UCF Commitment Profile: LB Troy Ford, Jr.

One of the key cogs within the UCF Knights current recruiting class came from a commitment from long ago.

This middle linebacker is an old school thumper; a player that has proven to lead a defense.

Troy Ford, Jr., MLB, 6-2, 215 pounds, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Strengths: Played downhill. Reveled in the opportunities to take on and defeat blockers one-on-one. Even though Ford showed the propensity to play power football, he also excelled at making big plays on the perimeter and within the passing game.

Ford’s slimmed-down frame did well with chasing running backs and quarterbacks down from behind. Some of his tackles probably prevented touchdowns. The same for his efforts from playing passing defense.

He was active with getting his hands on passes and taking passing lanes away from quarterbacks.

Area to Improve: Ford increased his speed. There’s no question about that based on his senior film, but it will not be maximized unless the following area is learned and learned quickly.

He needs to now learn the ever-changing nuances to how to play the run-pass option game, by college level standards, from the middle linebacker position. That skillset has been increasingly more difficult by the year as college offenses became more creative. That’s all about Ford learning x’s and o’s.

Position Flexibility: He’s shown to be effective off the edge as a blitzer. Ford could certainly do that and be quite good at it for the Knights. He’s also intelligent enough to play any one of the linebacker positions, truth be told.

Senior Film: As something that stood out, Ford’s ability to assess where the football would be headed and make a beeline for where the ball carrier would eventually be located, was impressive. He showed a propensity to start running towards a spot well before the runner would reach that point.

Here's a look at Ford's senior film.

