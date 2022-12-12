Skip to main content

UCF Commitment Profile: LB Troy Ford, Jr.

Future UCF middle linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the key cogs within the UCF Knights current recruiting class came from a commitment from long ago.

This middle linebacker is an old school thumper; a player that has proven to lead a defense.

Troy Ford, Jr., MLB, 6-2, 215 pounds, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Strengths: Played downhill. Reveled in the opportunities to take on and defeat blockers one-on-one. Even though Ford showed the propensity to play power football, he also excelled at making big plays on the perimeter and within the passing game.

Ford’s slimmed-down frame did well with chasing running backs and quarterbacks down from behind. Some of his tackles probably prevented touchdowns. The same for his efforts from playing passing defense.

He was active with getting his hands on passes and taking passing lanes away from quarterbacks.

Area to Improve: Ford increased his speed. There’s no question about that based on his senior film, but it will not be maximized unless the following area is learned and learned quickly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He needs to now learn the ever-changing nuances to how to play the run-pass option game, by college level standards, from the middle linebacker position. That skillset has been increasingly more difficult by the year as college offenses became more creative. That’s all about Ford learning x’s and o’s.

Position Flexibility: He’s shown to be effective off the edge as a blitzer. Ford could certainly do that and be quite good at it for the Knights. He’s also intelligent enough to play any one of the linebacker positions, truth be told.

Senior Film: As something that stood out, Ford’s ability to assess where the football would be headed and make a beeline for where the ball carrier would eventually be located, was impressive. He showed a propensity to start running towards a spot well before the runner would reach that point. 

Here's a look at Ford's senior film.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

John Walker defensive tackle Kissimmee Osceola vs Jones Oct. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Profile: DT John Walker

By Brian Smith
Jake Hescock
College Football News

The UCF Family Suffers the Passing of Jake Hescock

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs
Football

2023 UCF 'Impact': John Rhys Plumlee's Return

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights - USF Bulls Nov. 26, 2022
Football

Alec Holler Returning to UCF

By Brian Smith
Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF National Signing Day Profile: TE Randy Pittman

By Brian Smith
ucf knights
Football Recruiting

Transfer Portal: What Offensive Positions Does UCF Need Most?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights Cornerback Davonte Brown
Football Recruiting

How Will UCF Adjust to Transfer Portal Departures?

By Brian Smith
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

UCF Loses Recruit

By Brian Smith