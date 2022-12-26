UCF Adds Texas A&M Transfer

There’s been another addition to the UCF Knights football roster, and it’s one that brings a player back to his home state.

Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Brian George is now a part of the UCF Knights. Originally from South Bay (Fla.) Glades Central, down in “Muck City” on the southeastern edge of Lake Okeechobee, George has history with UCF head coach Gus Malzahn.

George was a coveted recruit that went the junior college route to Highland (Kan.) Community College. After being a second team junior college All-American, he had offers galore and visited numerous programs. Among them, he took an official visit to Auburn, on Dec. 6, 2020.

The head coach of the Tigers at that time, that would have been Malzahn.

He’s been a very hands-on recruiter during his coaching career that stays in the know with the happenings around the recruiting world. One can be assured that when George decided to jump into the Transfer Portal that Malzahn, as well as his UCF staff, were immediately intrigued. In fact, soon thereafter, George visited UCF.

Besides already knowing George, his football upside has always been high. There's a reason he was so highly coveted the last time he was recruited. With George’s physical profile of 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, those traits probably helped his cell phone ring quite a bit.

After entering the Transfer Portal from Texas A&M, George also visited the Houston Cougars before deciding on the Knights. He has one year of eligibility left.

As for statistics, George had 23 tackles, an interception, and two passes broken up during his Aggies career.

