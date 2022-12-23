Skip to main content

UCF Gains Alabama Transfer

UCF Knights add to offensive line with SEC transfer.
Go big or go home. That’s the saying, and that’s also what UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand have done with the latest addition from the Transfer Portal.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight has made the decision to transfer to UCF.

Kight originally signed with the Crimson Tide in the recruiting class of 2019. The 6-foot-7 and 320-pound offensive lineman will bring size and athleticism to the Knights offensive line depth chart. He was considered a national top 100 recruit coming out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson.

Speaking of Thompson, that’s one of the South’s best high school football programs and one that UCF would do well to continue to hold a good relationship with. Coach Malzahn, as well as certain other members of the UCF coaching staff, have been familiar with Thompson since their days on The Plains.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

