Marcellus Marshall is a Knight!

The UCF Knights enjoyed a very a experienced offensive line during the 2022 college football regular season. If there's a place a college football coach like UCF's Gus Malzahn wants to possess game knowledge, along the offensive trenches would likely be his choice.

Understanding the nuances of offensive line play and also providing the ability to move defensive linemen off the football, that's why veteran players like Marcellus Marshall have been in high demand.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he's a massive player that will likely come in and start. Time will tell if that's at guard or tackle, but with offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda departing UCF after the Military Bowl game versus Duke, perhaps that will be the spot for Marshall to play.

Marshall was playing for Kent State in the Mid-American Conference, and he earned first team all-league last season. Really important pickup for the Knights.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram