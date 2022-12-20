Skip to main content

Marcellus Marshall is a Knight!

UCF restocking the offensive line with the massive Marcellus Marshall.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The UCF Knights enjoyed a very a experienced offensive line during the 2022 college football regular season. If there's a place a college football coach like UCF's Gus Malzahn wants to possess game knowledge, along the offensive trenches would likely be his choice.

Understanding the nuances of offensive line play and also providing the ability to move defensive linemen off the football, that's why veteran players like Marcellus Marshall have been in high demand.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he's a massive player that will likely come in and start. Time will tell if that's at guard or tackle, but with offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda departing UCF after the Military Bowl game versus Duke, perhaps that will be the spot for Marshall to play.

Marshall was playing for Kent State in the Mid-American Conference, and he earned first team all-league last season. Really important pickup for the Knights.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Kentucky to UCF
Football Recruiting

UCF Receives WR Transfer from SEC

By Brian Smith
John Walker and Kaven Call - 2023 UCF Commitments
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith
Andrew Rumph UCF Knights
Football Recruiting

Knights land Florida Defensive Line Prospect

By Brian Smith
2023 UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF WR Commitment Tyree Patterson Film Review

By Brian Smith
UCF Gold Helmets on Table
Football Recruiting

Knights Add Size and Athleticism at CB

By Brian Smith
Fred Davis II - Cornerback originally played with Clemson
College Football News

Knights Score 3 Transfer Portal Additions in One Day!

By Brian Smith
Tyree Patterson Wide Receiver Eustis (Fla.) High School 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF lands Another Local Recruit, WR Tyree Patterson

By Brian Smith
John Walker defensive tackle Kissimmee Osceola vs Jones Oct. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Notes

By Brian Smith