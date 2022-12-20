UCF Receives WR Transfer from SEC

Playing in 25 games during his two-year Kentucky Wildcats career, wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is on the move again, but he’s not catching passes this time.

He is heading to UCF and going to play for head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights. The 6-foot and 198-pound pass catcher has natural athleticism that allows him to be a make-you-miss kind of player.

From the 2022 season, Magwood has seven catches for 104 yards, a 14.9 average, and one score. He also has the ability to be a return man, and could return kicks and punts for UCF once he’s in Orlando.

As a freshman in 2021 for the Wildcats, Magwood’s stat line shows him with one catch for 17 yards. He made strides from his first to second seasons, and now he wants more opportunities.

Adding this playmaker from Albany (Ga.) Lee County also means that Malzahn and his staff are once again keeping the Georgia pipeline open. Beyond the obvious desire to recruit talent-rich Florida, the Knights look for Georgia talent to supplement the Sunshine State prospects.

Lee County has long since been one of Georgia’s best high school football programs, so it’s nice to keep that door open as well.

