Skip to main content

UCF Receives WR Transfer from SEC

Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood headed to play for the UCF Knights.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Playing in 25 games during his two-year Kentucky Wildcats career, wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is on the move again, but he’s not catching passes this time.

He is heading to UCF and going to play for head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights. The 6-foot and 198-pound pass catcher has natural athleticism that allows him to be a make-you-miss kind of player.

From the 2022 season, Magwood has seven catches for 104 yards, a 14.9 average, and one score. He also has the ability to be a return man, and could return kicks and punts for UCF once he’s in Orlando.

As a freshman in 2021 for the Wildcats, Magwood’s stat line shows him with one catch for 17 yards. He made strides from his first to second seasons, and now he wants more opportunities.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RELATED: 2023 UCF Commitment List

Adding this playmaker from Albany (Ga.) Lee County also means that Malzahn and his staff are once again keeping the Georgia pipeline open. Beyond the obvious desire to recruit talent-rich Florida, the Knights look for Georgia talent to supplement the Sunshine State prospects.

Lee County has long since been one of Georgia’s best high school football programs, so it’s nice to keep that door open as well.

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

John Walker and Kaven Call - 2023 UCF Commitments
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith
Andrew Rumph UCF Knights
Football Recruiting

Knights land Florida Defensive Line Prospect

By Brian Smith
2023 UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF WR Commitment Tyree Patterson Film Review

By Brian Smith
UCF Gold Helmets on Table
Football Recruiting

Knights Add Size and Athleticism at CB

By Brian Smith
Fred Davis II - Cornerback originally played with Clemson
College Football News

Knights Score 3 Transfer Portal Additions in One Day!

By Brian Smith
Tyree Patterson Wide Receiver Eustis (Fla.) High School 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF lands Another Local Recruit, WR Tyree Patterson

By Brian Smith
John Walker defensive tackle Kissimmee Osceola vs Jones Oct. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Notes

By Brian Smith
Gus Malzahn Cincinnati Game 2022
Football

First Thoughts, Addison Williams Named UCF Defensive Coordinator

By Brian Smith