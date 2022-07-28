Skip to main content

UCF Knights Land Top DT Recruit John Walker

UCF Football receives a major commitment from defensive tackle John Walker.
The UCF Knights are gaining momentum along the recruiting trail, adding national defensive tackle prospect John Walker to their recruiting class today. Overall, he’s the eighth commitment in the class of 2023.

The other seven prospects: UCF's Full Commitment List and Prospect Profiles.

Walker is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. He’s been a prominent player for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola since he was a freshman. That’s when the college attention really took off for him.

Walker decided UCF would be his college home over offers from programs across the nation, including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Southern California among others.

Prior to his college decision being announced, Walker took official visits to UCF (June 3), Michigan (June 10), Miami (June 17), and Ohio State (June 24).

For more coverage of UCF's latest football commitment: What John Walker's Commitment Means to UCF.

