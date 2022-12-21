Skip to main content

In-State DL Signs Letter of Intent with UCF

UCF signs Andrew Rumph from Palmetto High School.
The UCF Knights have bolstered their defensive line depth chart with the addition of an in-state prospect, Andrew Rumph.

At 280 pounds, the 6-foot-4 Rumph is capable of playing multiple roles along the defensive line. He's been tested at Palmetto (Fla.) High School.

One cannot teach size, and Rumph has the physical tools to play 3-technique, 4i, or even be over the center in a 1-technique. Playing him along the same defensive line with some of the twitchy edge defenders the UCF staff has landed from the 2022 class, as well as what will be signed today, also helps.

Oh, and there's playing next to John Walker, too. That's going to help!

UCF Knights
