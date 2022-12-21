UCF Fends Off Auburn, Signs Top CB

Well, it was a close call, but the UCF Knights won yet another National Signing Day battle! This time for one of the best cornerbacks in the Sunshine State!

That being despite a strong push from the Auburn Tigers, after a visit.

Besides Braeden Marshall, UCF also did well with signing cornerback Jason Duclona, and there’s Hutchinson Community College transfer Ja’Maric Morris that’s coming to Orlando and ready to contribute.

Overall, it’s been quite frankly a great day for UCF. John Walker signed despite Florida coming after him hard, and the Knights flipped Isaiah Nixon from the Gators today (how about that?).

