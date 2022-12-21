Skip to main content

Grant Reddick Signs with UCF

UCF Knights sign kicker Grant Reddick.
  Author:
  Publish date:

One of the most important aspects of the world of college football would be finding a place kicker that can connect during crucial moments.

From just down the road at Orlando (Fla.) Boone, head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights are now with kicker Grant Reddick.

He grew up a UCF fan and has developed into one of the nation's best. He could have went to many other programs but wanted to stay in Orlando and be a hometown hero.

Here's a little bit about the background with Reddick from an earlier article:

"Unlike many kickers, Reddick will head to UCF as a full-scholarship player. He is rated as the No. 1 kicker/punter in the nation according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, a camp setting devoted to evaluating and helping young kickers and punters become the best they can be."

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

