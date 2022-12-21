Skip to main content

Ja'Maric Morris Provides Impact Talent, Signs with UCF

Cornerback Ja’Maric Morris expected to play early for UCF.
One of the best pickups in the UCF 2023 recruiting campaign would be Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College cornerback Ja’Maric Morris. As the saying goes, “You cannot teach size.”

When most people hear that phrase in sports, it usually means something with a taller basketball player or the weight of a defensive lineman. For Morris, it is his 6-foot-2 and 205-pound frame that equates to size.

It’s all relative to position. Cornerbacks over 6-foot are always in demand; cornerbacks at Morris’s size, that reaches beyond in demand and heads towards rare.

With the ability to redirect wide receivers in bump-and-run coverage, as well as be effective within the run game, Morris is a player capable of making a name for himself, and quickly.

He is now a UCF Knight as the fax machine did its job and the staff in Orlando can rest easy. Look for this young man to make an immediate impact during the first season for the Knights in the Big 12.

Sep. 16, 2022
