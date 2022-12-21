Skip to main content

Jason Duclona Signs with UCF

The Knights sign cornerback Jason Duclona.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Playing in the pass-happy Big 12 Conference, the UCF Knights will need all the sped, size, and athletic ability they can muster from the cornerback position.

That's why the signing of Estero (Fla.) High School cornerback Jason Duclona is so important. Need to keep bringing in those long and rangy prospects that can develop into starters.

As long as the Knights continue to bring in players like Duclona, a prospect that's proven himself against top competition in seven-on-seven and at the Florida prep level, UCF will be just fine.

His ability to stop and start, cut and jump, and high point the football are all verifiable by watching his film or seeing Duclona in person.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Excellent addition to the UCF 2023 recruiting class.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023
Football Recruiting

Former FSU Commitment Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Troy Ford, Jr. Linebacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School 2023 UCF
Football Recruiting

Troy Ford Signs with UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
Cartersville (Ga.) High School - 2023
Football Recruiting

Knights Signed ‘Old School’ OL Johnathan Cline

By Brian Smith
Eustis (Fla.) High School -2023 UCF signee
Football Recruiting

Tyree Patterson Makes it Official, Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Cardinal Gibbons - UCF Knights commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF signed Quarterback Dylan Rizk

By Brian Smith
UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

Kaven Call Has Signed with UCF

By Brian Smith
Grant Reddick Kicker Orlando (Fla.) Boone
Football Recruiting

Grant Reddick Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn
Football Recruiting

LIVE: UCF Knights Football National Signing Day Updates

By Brian Smith