Kaven Call Has Signed with UCF

UCF has signed Apopka High School defensive end Kaven Call.
One of the most important recruits is always the one that makes the first call to commit. On Christmas Day, 2021, Kaven Call was that player for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn.

He has now officially become a UCF Knight. It's been almost a year, but the Apopka (Fla.) High School standout is excited about being a Knight!

Look for a big breakdown on all the UCF defensive commitments tomorrow at Inside The Knights. It's an impressive group and one that has a lot of potential to help UCF break into the Big 12 Conference.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

