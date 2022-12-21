Former FSU Commitment Signs with UCF

A long and tiresome recruiting battle has now officially concluded. Florida State held the commitment of tight end Randy Pittman at one point and time, but that changed.

UCF was able to flip Pittman's commitment on Oct. 8. It was a needed recruiting win for the Knights as they looked to restock the tight end room. They lose Kemore Gamble after the Military Bowl versus Duke.

After the 2023 season, the Knights will no longer be with the services of tight end Alec Holler. That's where Pittman came into play.

One of the most versatile tight ends in the country, Pittman's ability to make plays after the catch has added to an already impressive group of offensive skill players for the 2023 season and beyond.

Pittman can probably be better defined athletically by comparing him to a big running back as opposed to a tight end. He's stocky and powerful, like a running back, yet he's shown the ability to understand the nuances of being a tight end that catches a pass in the flat and runs over a safety.

Here's a part of the scouting report for Pittman that just recently came out about his senior footage:

"He knows what it is like to line up as a traditional tight end, H-back, or even as a wide receiver. That’s going to allow Pittman a chance to hit the field much quicker than most college tight ends."

