Troy Ford Signs with UCF Knights

One of the best aspects of recruiting would be getting to know the unique personalities. Well, linebacker Troy Ford is one of the best guys a person could interview or just have a conversation with.

He's now officially a part of the UCF family.

The linebacker from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School had opportunities to sign with programs in the ACC and SEC but wanted to be a part of UCF's transformation into the Big 12 Conference.

He's going to be a big part of what head coach Gus Malzahn does with this program!

Ford has the ability to play middle linebacker, weak side linebacker, or come off the edge and be a pass rusher. He's also gaining more and more technique with playing in space. This all-around front seven defender has a chance to play early in Orlando.

