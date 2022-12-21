Skip to main content

Tyree Patterson Makes it Official, Signs with UCF

Knights add Tyree Patterson to 2023 recruiting class.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the UCF Knights head into the Big 12 Conference, they will need more and more athletes to compete for conference titles. That premise certainly includes the wide receiver position.

It’s a position that the Knights do well with, traditionally speaking. See current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis as a reference point. He’s from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, and that area is sending another receiver to Orlando.

Tyree Patterson has made the flip from the Florida Gators, and then today he became a Knight.

A long strider that gobbles up yards and yet still possesses the twitchy nature of a smaller receiver, Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff are happy to welcome him to the UCF family.

Here’s an excerpt from his film review:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cardinal Gibbons - UCF Knights commitment

UCF signed Quarterback Dylan Rizk

UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022

Kaven Call Has Signed with UCF

Grant Reddick Kicker Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Grant Reddick Signs with UCF

“Quick stops, followed by an even quicker pivot to face his quarterback, were the norm. Patterson constantly created massive separation between himself and cornerbacks. Few defensive backs in Patterson’s league are as athletic as him, and he made them pay for it.”

You can read the full Patterson film review here.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Cardinal Gibbons - UCF Knights commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF signed Quarterback Dylan Rizk

By Brian Smith
UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

Kaven Call Has Signed with UCF

By Brian Smith
Grant Reddick Kicker Orlando (Fla.) Boone
Football Recruiting

Grant Reddick Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn
Football Recruiting

LIVE: UCF Knights Football National Signing Day Updates

By Brian Smith
John Walker and Kaven Call - 2023 UCF Commitments
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights class of 2023 - Phenix City (Ala.) Central
Football Recruiting

UCF Adds OT to 2023 Recruiting Class

By Brian Smith
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

Marcellus Marshall is a Knight!

By Brian Smith
Kentucky to UCF
Football Recruiting

UCF Receives WR Transfer from SEC

By Brian Smith