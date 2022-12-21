Tyree Patterson Makes it Official, Signs with UCF

As the UCF Knights head into the Big 12 Conference, they will need more and more athletes to compete for conference titles. That premise certainly includes the wide receiver position.

It’s a position that the Knights do well with, traditionally speaking. See current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis as a reference point. He’s from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, and that area is sending another receiver to Orlando.

Tyree Patterson has made the flip from the Florida Gators, and then today he became a Knight.

A long strider that gobbles up yards and yet still possesses the twitchy nature of a smaller receiver, Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff are happy to welcome him to the UCF family.

Here’s an excerpt from his film review:

“Quick stops, followed by an even quicker pivot to face his quarterback, were the norm. Patterson constantly created massive separation between himself and cornerbacks. Few defensive backs in Patterson’s league are as athletic as him, and he made them pay for it.”

You can read the full Patterson film review here.

