UCF Recruiting vs Big 12

The UCF Knights had one of their best classes ever. In fact, it probably was the best recruiting class – at least from National Signing Day – that the Knights enjoyed in the program’s history.

Moving into the Big 12, where did the Knights rank? Over the next few weeks, there will be some position breakdowns between UCF and other programs like Texas and Baylor and TCU, among others.

For now, here’s how scouting service On3 ranked the Big 12 programs in recruiting. It’s an interesting take.

In the middle, the Knights came in at No. 7 among Big 12 institutions. Here are a few notes about the Knights.

*The Knights signed just 13 high school players. With a reliance on taking players that truly fit what head coach Gus Malzahn wanted to do with the program, in addition to the Transfer Portal having shown to impact the program in the past and likely to do so again in the near future, UCF stayed away from many prospects that other staffs probably would have taken.

Every Prospect Signed: 2023 UCF Recruits

It’s a different approach. The Transfer Portal will supplement needs from now until next fall.

*UCF’s defensive line class was really good. In fact, each of the three signees are similar to any of the prospects signed by the likes of Texas and Oklahoma when considering raw talent and upside. Good sign for the future of the Knights.

*The Knights will be playing games in talent-rich Texas in 2023. With future recruiting classes, look for UCF to nab a prospect or two from the Lone Star State in addition to the talent it's bringing in locally.

*Do not be surprised when future UCF classes finish in the top three of the Big 12. The additional exposure and finances that being a Power 5 program provides will improve recruiting.

2022 UCF Football Roster

