Talking UCF Football Commitments, Recruiting Needs & Official Visits

The ins and outs of what's happening with UCF Football recruiting, via The Daily Knight Podcast.

There's a lot going on with UCF recruiting, and quite a bit of should be in in the classification of "moving parts." That's recruiting.

Below is the latest podcast edition of The Daily Knight. It discusses three primary recruiting categories:

**Segment #1: Detailing each 2023 UCF Football commitment -- discussing all six of the recruits, their positions, and what their overall skills are.

**Segment #2: Talking Recruiting Needs -- in conjunction with who's committed to UCF, what the Knights need to sign for the rest of the class of 2023, position by position.

**Segment #3: Official Visits -- UCF has several official visitors for the month of June, albeit in a rather complex situation with a handful of recruits. This is a really interesting section that is still unfolding.

How will the Knights finish off the class of 2023? How UCF handles the points within Segments 2 and 3 will help to define that answer.

