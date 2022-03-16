UCF Football Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles
ORLANDO - As UCF continues to recruit top players from the classes of 2023 and 2024, this page will add the links to the stories written about those same prospects.
This spring and through late summer, that's when UCF has a chance to really improve its roster the most. Unofficial visits and camps on the UCF campus will be a mainstay with attracting top talent. There will be a plethora of information. Prospect profiles, interviews, and updates about which players are visiting and/or committing to the Knights.
This article will have links added to it on a consistent basis as more and more articles are updated at Inside The Knights. Make sure to bookmark this specific page and check back often.
2023 - Individual Prospect Articles
Clay Wedin Discusses His Unofficial Visit to UCF, Including Talking With Gus Malzahn
UCF Jumps in the Recruitment of Ayden Williams With Offer
Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan
Wide Receiver Logan Scott is a Prospect to Watch
Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.
Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney
Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine
The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour
Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles
2024 - Individual Prospect Articles
Top 2024 CB Recruit Kaleb Beasley Recaps UCF Visit
Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer
Scouting Kam Davis, the Top Prospect in the Class of 2024
First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson
Camp, Combine, and Position Group Articles
UCF Recruiting Efforts Bolstered by Social Media Content
Building Blocks of the Modern High School Quarterback, Training Begins Early
Texas Versus Florida, Comparing High School Football is Really About the Finance$
Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour
Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour
