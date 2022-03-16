UCF Football Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

A collection of articles focusing on UCF prospects in the classes of 2023 and 2024.

ORLANDO - As UCF continues to recruit top players from the classes of 2023 and 2024, this page will add the links to the stories written about those same prospects.

This spring and through late summer, that's when UCF has a chance to really improve its roster the most. Unofficial visits and camps on the UCF campus will be a mainstay with attracting top talent. There will be a plethora of information. Prospect profiles, interviews, and updates about which players are visiting and/or committing to the Knights.

This article will have links added to it on a consistent basis as more and more articles are updated at Inside The Knights. Make sure to bookmark this specific page and check back often.

2023 - Individual Prospect Articles

Clay Wedin Discusses His Unofficial Visit to UCF, Including Talking With Gus Malzahn

2023 UCF Recruiting Tracker

UCF Jumps in the Recruitment of Ayden Williams With Offer

Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

Wide Receiver Logan Scott is a Prospect to Watch

Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

2024 - Individual Prospect Articles

Top 2024 CB Recruit Kaleb Beasley Recaps UCF Visit

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Scouting Kam Davis, the Top Prospect in the Class of 2024

First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Camp, Combine, and Position Group Articles

UCF Recruiting Efforts Bolstered by Social Media Content

Building Blocks of the Modern High School Quarterback, Training Begins Early

Texas Versus Florida, Comparing High School Football is Really About the Finance$

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!