UCF Spring Unofficial Visit List Just Starting

As the spring approaches, look for more names to be added to UCF Football’s unofficial visitor list.

ORLANDO - The months of March and April will be busy for the Knights. Recruits setting visits and then changing when they will venture to Orlando to visit Gus Malzahn and his program.

Look for many names to be added in the coming days, and even then there will inevitably be more that show up at UCF that were not necessarily expected by the media or the general public at large. There’s also a very important note that fits with this particular recruiting class more than any other in the last 20 years.

Keep in mind that the 2023 cycle is really unusual because of the coaching carousel that took place around college football in December all the way to the present day.

Around the country, college prospects already built numerous relationships with college coaches and then saw those same coaches jump from one program to the NFL or head off to another college football program.

With the loss of familiarity with so many different coaches – think about the Florida and Miami staffs – many recruits will look for new opportunities, as well as potentially circle back to those other programs. Take national cornerback/wide receiver recruit Cormani McClain from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson as an example based on this tweet  as a prime example:

With that quote from one of the nation's top recruits from right in the heart of Florida in mind, understand that UCF can quickly get in the mix for a prospect like McClain, or just about any other, rather quickly. That’s also why the following list should grow rapidly, as will be the case for future visit weekends through March to April 14 when the NCAA cuts off the unofficial visit timeline.

Note: This article will be updated as the month of March moves forward and there will also be updates for future unofficial visit weekends.

March 19, 2023 Prospects

Javin Simpkins, RB, Miami (Fla.) Norland

Malachi Singleton, QB, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Zachary Tobe, CB, Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Tyler Williams, WR, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

March 19, 2024 Prospects

Jalyn Crawford, CB, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview

