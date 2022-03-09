As the spring approaches, look for more names to be added to UCF Football’s unofficial visitor list.

ORLANDO - The months of March and April will be busy for the Knights. Recruits setting visits and then changing when they will venture to Orlando to visit Gus Malzahn and his program.

Look for many names to be added in the coming days, and even then there will inevitably be more that show up at UCF that were not necessarily expected by the media or the general public at large. There’s also a very important note that fits with this particular recruiting class more than any other in the last 20 years.

Keep in mind that the 2023 cycle is really unusual because of the coaching carousel that took place around college football in December all the way to the present day.

Around the country, college prospects already built numerous relationships with college coaches and then saw those same coaches jump from one program to the NFL or head off to another college football program.

With the loss of familiarity with so many different coaches – think about the Florida and Miami staffs – many recruits will look for new opportunities, as well as potentially circle back to those other programs. Take national cornerback/wide receiver recruit Cormani McClain from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson as an example based on this tweet as a prime example:

With that quote from one of the nation's top recruits from right in the heart of Florida in mind, understand that UCF can quickly get in the mix for a prospect like McClain, or just about any other, rather quickly. That’s also why the following list should grow rapidly, as will be the case for future visit weekends through March to April 14 when the NCAA cuts off the unofficial visit timeline.

Note: This article will be updated as the month of March moves forward and there will also be updates for future unofficial visit weekends.

March 14

Landon Hale, Safety/Linebacker, Yulee (Fla.) High School (2023)

UCF hosting Jacksonville area prospect Landon Hale next week. Playing for Yulee (Fla.) High School, Hale has moved around the secondary to help his squad in a myraid of ways with man and zone coverage. He's also a player that's been a major part of special teams play.

The 6'2", 185-pound Hale could project to safety or possibly even the "Knight" position, which is the hybrid safety-linebacker. Finding athletic and versatile defenders to play in space is a priority in every recruiting class, so it's going to be interesting to see if the Knights offer this man a scholarship. Here's what he had to say about UCF:

"I have a few connections at UCF. Coach Chip Lindsey, who offered me at Troy is there and I have been texting with him and I have also been texting with coach Addision Williams. He was just down at a coaching clinic with my coaches at Yulee so they talked about me and my brother and we just went from there.

"We locked in on the 14th because I will be on the way home from FIU. Then we are going to swing by and take an unofficial visit to UF on the 15th (of March)."

This spring will be vital for Hale's recruitment, and so too could this June when college camps really ramp up. Keep an eye on Hale as he's the type of player that the UCF Knights built their program on: excellent athletes that have room to grow and potential multi-position flexibility.

March 19

Javin Simpkins, RB, Miami (Fla.) Norland (2023)

Malachi Singleton, QB, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb (2023)

Zachary Tobe, CB, Ocoee (Fla.) High School (2023)

Tyler Williams, WR, Lakeland (Fla.) High School (2023)

Tyree Young, CB, Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County

Jalyn Crawford, CB, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview (2024)

March 25

Kavion Henderson, Defensive Line, Leeds (Ala.) High School (2024)

March 29

Isaiah Nixon, Defensive End, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood (2023)

