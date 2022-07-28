Watch: UCF Priority DT Recruit John Walker Announcing Commitment Today

Top defensive tackle recruit John Walker is announcing his commitment today at 6 p.m. EST via his own Instagram feed. You can watch the announcement live by clicking here .

UCF has been recruiting this young man hard and is a definite contender for his services. Walker has narrowed down his choices to five college football programs: Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, UCF and Miami. He’s visited all of them for official visits sans Florida.

Leading up to this point, Walker has been a major target of programs across the nation for roughly three years. Why? He’s the rare interior defensive lineman with the ability to create problems for the opposing offense as a run defender and a pass rusher.

Those skills are always in demand for college defensive coaches. Now that Walker has narrowed down his choices, it’s just time for Walker to announce his decision. Best wishes to Walker and his family no matter where he decided to go to college and play football.

