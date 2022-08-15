Skip to main content

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Detailing the football schedule for the 2022 UCF Knights.
The UCF Knights play seven home games during the 2022 football schedule, including four of the first five games coming inside the Bounce House at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The most attractive home games from a fan perspective are probably Power 5 opponents Louisville and Georgia Tech, as well as games against conference foes SMU and Cincinnati.

The road games feature an in-state battle with Florida Atlantic, as well as trips to East Carolina and USF. The road game for the Knights against the Bulls might be the last between UCF and USF for quite some time, as UCF heads off to the Big XII on July 1, 2023.

2022 UCF Knights Football Schedule

Sep. 1: Thursday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+, South Carolina State (Bounce House)

Sep. 9: Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, Louisville (Bounce House)

Sep. 17: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Nation, Florida Atlantic (FAU Stadium)

Sep. 24: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, Georgia Tech, (Bounce House)

Oct. 1: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, SMU, (Bounce House)

Oct. 8: Bye week

Oct. 13: Thursday, Time/TV TBA, Temple, (Bounce House); *Space Game

Oct. 22: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, at East Carolina (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium)

Oct. 29: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, Cincinnati, (Bounce House); *Homecoming

Nov. 5: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, at Memphis, (Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium)

Nov. 12: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, at Tulane, (Yulman Stadium)

Nov. 19: Saturday, Time/TV TBA, Navy, (Bounce House); final home game

Nov. 25: Friday, Time/TV TBA, at USF, (Raymond James Stadium); War on I-4

